Uganda engages World Bank, IMF on development policy

Kampala, Uganda | URN | The Uganda delegation in Washington D.C for the WB/IMF Spring meetings 2026 has met with the World Bank team to discuss the Development Policy Operation (DPO) to support Uganda’s socio-economic transformation agenda through the Tenfold growth strategy.

A press statement issued by the Ministry said Development Policy Financing (DPF) helps governments to design and implement a program of policy and institutional reforms that promote growth and sustainable poverty reduction.

It said the World Bank will, in the coming days, undertake a mission to Uganda in line with the Development Policy Operation, and the focus areas under consideration include: human capital development, fostering private sector-led job creation by strengthening fiscal sustainability and policy framework for agro-industrialisation, and enabling infrastructure.

The Uganda team also had discussions on Uganda’s economy and progress on the Extended Credit Facility (ECF) program for Uganda with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) African Department Director, Abebe Selassie.

The Extended Credit Facility provides medium-term financial assistance and is one of the IMF facilities under the Poverty Reduction and Growth Trust.

The IMF is also expected to send a mission to Kampala in the days ahead regarding the implementation of the Extended Credit Facility.

Both the World Bank and IMF discussed with the Uganda delegation led by the Minister of State for Finance in charge of General Duties, Henry Musasizi, the readiness of Uganda to deal with the crisis in the Middle East, tax policy, and administrative measures to enhance revenue mobilisation, and debt management, among other issues.