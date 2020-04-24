UN appeals for UGX 1Trillion to support Ugandans during lockdown

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Up to 1.1 Trillion Shillings is needed to support refugee populations and food insecure populations in Uganda, whose lives have been further disrupted by the outbreak of coronavirus COVID-19. This is part of the UN Emergency Appeal for Response to COVID-19 fundraising campaign which was launched in Kampala yesterday.

The biggest proportion of the fund, totaling 303 billion Shillings will go towards support to refugee communities followed by 270 billion Shillings to be spent on addressing food security and sustaining livelihoods of the urban poor. Up to 281 billion Shillings will be spent on social protection, 286 billion Shillings will be spent on Health and 55 billion Shillings on economic support.

UN Resident Coordinator Rosa Malango says that the campaign aims at supporting people and communities that are most affected by the COVID-19 lockdown in the country. The target is to reach out to 12.8 million people among them the elderly, people with disabilities, women and girls, refugees, widows, female-headed households and market women by providing food and other relief items over a period of six months.

“Unprecedented times call for unprecedented measures. COVID-19 puts all people at risk and requires an urgent and robust response. The necessary restrictions of movement are impacting both people’s ability to access basic services like healthcare and food and to sustain their livelihoods,” Malango said.

Other groups of people who will benefit from the funds are street vendors, people living with HIV and Tuberculosis, migrants and people affected by natural disasters.

Dr Yonas Woldermariam, the World Health Organisation country representative says that the appeal will go towards addressing other health and economic needs that have been pushed to the back burner as government concentrates its resources on combating COVID-19.

“While we are focussing on COVID-19 responses, we need to look at other aspects of the disease such as poverty, hunger and maternal mortality. The campaign will look at the general aspect to help save lives that are at stake,” Dr Woldermariam said.

Malango says that they hope they shall get some funds from the Global Trust Fund and the UN Central Emergency Relief Fund. They are also appealing to all partners, other UN agencies and even countries to contribute. As of today, Shs 7 billion has been donated from the Norwegian Embassy in Uganda.

As part of the campaign, Ugandans who live in mudslide prone areas like Bugisu will be assisted with temporary shelters and food. Robert Kwesiga, the secretary-general of the Uganda Redcross Society says the support will go along way to assisting people and preserving lives in such communities.

“We are witnessing first hand the unprecedented needs brought by COVID-19 on communities across Uganda, especially those affected by natural disasters. We look forward to working with the UN to keep the most vulnerable alive during such times,” he said.

URN