Umukuuka wa Bugisu gets sh10m boost to kick-start development plan

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Umukuuka III wa Bugisu Sir Jude Mike Mudoma has received sh10m to kickstart implementation of his Strategic Plan covering FY2024/25 to FY2027/28.

The cultural leader expressed his gratitude towards the contributors, saying one of the priorities in his strategic plan is the development of low-cost housing for the workers in the Mbale Sino-Uganda Industrial Park. He pointed out that the workers are currently living under squalid conditions around the city’s Namataala cell, a walking distance from the industrial park.

Among the contributors to financing the develpment plan are Mutufu Family and Friends as well as Sironko Woman MP Florence Nambozo who is also the State Minister for Karamoja. Others are Namugingo’s Faith High School in Wakiso district, Rubis Ntinda Service Station in Kampala, Ministry of Water and Environment Commissioner Bob Natifu and Directorate of Public Prosecutions Permanent Secretary Agnes Khainza Nzogi. Also contributing were Budadiri East (Sironko district) aspiring MP Julius Nakiyi, Hards Ventures (U) Ltd, Bakhana Bamasaba Association Ltd, Sironko District Local Government, Mbale Networking Club, Vision Group Chief Executive Officer Don Wanyama and Paul Murana of Dyvan Lounge.

The main economic activity of the Bamasaaba in both Kenya and Uganda is the cultivation of Arabica coffee, bananas and vegetables on the fertile slopes of the mountain. Those on the Ugandan side process and sell most of their agro-products either in or through Mbale City which, in addition to being their cultural centre is also specifically the administrative, industrial and commercial centre of the Bagisu.

The construction of the industrial park to manufacture, among others, clothing, electronics and motor vehicle parts has, therefore, attracted thousands of youth from the slopes of the mountains of Bugisu and Sebei as well as from other ethnic groups such as the Iteso, Japadhola, Banyole and Bagwere from the surrounding lowlands of Uganda. The provision of affordable housing for those youths upon whom the economic welfare of the sub-region is increasingly depending has, therefore, become a top priority issue for Umukuuka wa Bugisu.

Key Provisions in the FY2024/25 to FY2028/29

The cultural institution’s finance and economic transformation minister, Andrew Masaba said their 5-year strategic plan focuses on the preservation of cultural heritage in line with the Constitution of the Republic of Uganda and The Institution of Traditional or Cultural Leaders’ Act, 2011.

He said it outlines the Umukuuka III focus on the promotion and preservation of Bugisu’s cultural values, norms and practices as well as the promotion of the development of health and wealth in Bugisu sub-region.

To support implementation of the overall strategic plan, Umukuuka has assembled a team of advisors in the form of cabinet ministers, commissioners, and special envoys who in turn formulated the strategic plan.

“I also thank all stakeholders including Government, private sector, civil society, political leaders, heads of our clans, and individuals in our community for the ideas that formed the basis of the plan, and I invite everybody to support its implementation,” said Masaba.

“I call upon both elders and youth in Bugisu to unite and commit ourselves to execution of the Umukuuka III Strategic Plan so that we remain the beacon of cultural pride, wealth, and diversity,” he added.

The cultural institution’s Prime Minister Dr Paul Mwambu said through development programmes targeted at poverty alleviation, environmental sustenance, and social welfare enhancement, the strategic plan will ensure optimal service delivery within Bugisu sub region.

“I, therefore, call upon local and international partners to join the Bamasaba on this noble cause,” said Dr Mwambu.

Deputy Prime Minister for Human Resources and Planning Dr Kosea Wambaka said, “Based on a situation analysis that we carried out in Bugisu, the strategic plan outlines the goal, objectives and evidence-based strategic priorities.

“It is hoped that successful implementation of the plan will contribute to poverty reduction, unity of Bamasaba and offer a platform for collaboration with other cultural institutions,” said Dr Wambaka.

The plan lists a whole array of development partners from the private sector, development partners and Government which we are sure are all going to support its implementation, according to Umukuuka’s Information, Media and Communications minister Alfred Geresom Musamali.

It prioritises interventions in tourism, history and culture of the Bamasaba as well as in agriculture, trade and market access for Bugisu products. Other priorities are natural resource & environmental sustainability in Bugisu and the human capital development of the subregion. Also prioritised are financial inclusion and wealth creation for poverty alleviation in Bugisu as well as investment promotion for development. There is also prioritisation of Science, Technology, and Innovation (STI) in addition to resettlement of people and restoration of fragile ecosystems in Bugisu. Infrastructure in Bugisu, Assets & Systems of the cultural institution are other areas prioritised. So is the Umukuuka III Community Outreach and Corporate Social Responsibility. Some of the key interventions will include promotion of growth of high value crops including Arabica coffee, but ensuring that state-of-the-art Arabica coffee processing facilities are procured..

Through the plan, Kuukhu Nabagyerema (Queen) Foundation will be championing human rights activities for women, children and all vulnerable people, especially the girl child. The foundation will also be involved in skills development, guided trekking, birdwatching tours, and cycling trails on Mt Elgon, on whose slopes the Bagisu live.

This coming year (2026) will be an Imbalu Year, with the ceremonies being slated for launching in Mutoto in August but with a series of preparatory activities running from as early as 1st January and some candidates being initiated on 31st December.

Umukuuka’s health and wellness minister, Dr Jennifer Robinah Namome Namulunyi, said under the development plan, Umukuuka Mudoma has developed a concept that blends the festive spirit with discreet, stigma-free HIV awareness and prevention strategies, ensuring the celebrations remain safe and inclusive. “Festivals bring joy, togetherness, and cultural pride — but they can also increase the risk of HIV transmission due to higher social interactions, travel, consumption of intoxicating substances and sometimes unprotected sexual encounters.”

Umukuuka Mudoma plans to upgrade cultural centers and museums, establish the Bamasaba Heritage Park at Mutoto on the outskirts of Mbale City, build capacity of the traditional surgeons in safe circumcision standards, sensitize Bamasaba about the role of unity and its role in Bugisu development, spearhead establishment of Mbale University of Science and Technology in accordance with Uganda’s policy of developing a public university in each subregion. Others are sensitisation of communities abouts the dangers of living in disaster prone areas and negotiation with the government for expeditious and sufficient relocation of the affected households and construction of modern spacious offices as well as a palace for the cultural institution.