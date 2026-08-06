Otunnu forgives Museveni gov’t over passport denial that left him stateless

Kampala, Uganda | URN | Former United Nations Under-Secretary-General Olara Otunnu says he has forgiven the Ugandan government for what he describes as years of mistreatment that left him stateless after authorities allegedly refused to renew his Ugandan passport.

Otunnu, once one of President Yoweri Museveni’s most outspoken political critics, says he has chosen to move beyond the painful chapter and instead focus on what he describes as a shared national mission following Uganda’s endorsement of his candidature for the position of United Nations Secretary-General.

His remarks come just days after President Museveni publicly backed his bid to succeed António Guterres as the next UN Secretary-General, marking a remarkable thaw in relations between the veteran diplomat and the government he fiercely opposed for decades. Speaking in an exclusive interview with Uganda Radio Network (URN), Otunnu said he no longer harbours resentment over the circumstances that left him without Ugandan citizenship for several years.

“For many, many years, I was stateless, not by my choice, but because the Ugandan government had declined to renew my passport. But all that is history. It is true, it is factual, but I don’t dwell on that,” Otunnu said, recalling how he ended up as a citizen of Côte d’Ivoire in 2005.

He said his decision to forgive those responsible was made long before his current bid for the UN’s top office. “I personally have gone through the process, the soul-searching, the reflection, and forgiven what may have been done to me by whoever,” he said.

Although he declined to reveal details of any discussions he may have had with President Museveni regarding their past differences, Otunnu said the country’s attention should now be directed toward Uganda’s opportunity to produce the next leader of the United Nations.

“I just want us to focus on the present, on this development, which is very positive for the country. It doesn’t change me. It doesn’t change President Museveni, but it brings us together on a common national project that brings pride and honour to Uganda,” he said. Otunnu argued that his candidature should not be viewed as a personal achievement but as a national milestone, noting that Uganda shaped his education, values and leadership.

He said his extensive career within the United Nations gives him a unique advantage over other candidates. During his decades-long service, Otunnu served as President of the UN Security Council, Chairperson of the Commission on Human Rights, President of the International Peace Academy, and the UN’s first Special Representative for Children and Armed Conflict.

On the growing number of international crises, including the wars in Ukraine and Gaza, the conflict in Sudan, and instability in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Otunnu said the UN Secretary-General must remain actively engaged with global powers while pursuing diplomatic solutions.

“The Secretary-General should be engaging the big powers, listening, probing to see if there are opportunities to move forward. He should suggest innovative solutions when appropriate because even the major powers can accept proposals that do not undermine their interests,” he said.

He maintained that the primary responsibility of the UN Secretary-General is to prevent conflicts, help end wars and safeguard international peace and security. While acknowledging Africa’s growing influence within the United Nations, Otunnu stressed that the Secretary-General must serve the interests of the entire international community rather than any particular region.

He added that stronger leadership on peace, development, human rights and emerging global challenges such as artificial intelligence would ultimately benefit Africa alongside the rest of the world.

Otunnu is one of seven candidates seeking to replace António Guterres, whose second term as UN Secretary-General ends next year. The other contenders include Rebeca Grynspan of Costa Rica, a former vice president and one of the early frontrunners in Security Council straw polls; Rafael Grossi of Argentina, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA); former Chilean President Michelle Bachelet; former President of the UN General Assembly María Fernanda Espinosa of Ecuador; former Senegalese President Macky Sall; and Carolyn Rodrigues Birkett of Guyana.

The 76-year-old diplomat served as the United Nations Under-Secretary-General and Special Representative for Children and Armed Conflict from 1998 to 2005. Before that, he was Uganda’s Minister of Foreign Affairs between 1985 and 1986. He returned to Uganda in 2009 and later led the opposition Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) from 2010 until 2015.

Otunnu’s renewed engagement with the Ugandan government, culminating in President Museveni’s endorsement of his UN bid, represents one of the most significant political reconciliations in recent years and positions Uganda to rally behind one of its most accomplished international diplomats for the world’s highest diplomatic office.