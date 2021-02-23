UMS and CIM in big alliance to raise marketing standards in Uganda

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Marketers Society (UMS) has come out with a plan to advance the country’s marketing practices towards world-class standards, by tapping the worldwide network that the Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM) has.

Officials of UMS and CIM on Tuesday signed a MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) for a Strategic Partnership to enhance professional marketing standards and practices.

CIM is the world’s leading professional body for marketing, driving forward its mission to create a marketing advantage for the benefit of professionals, business and society with a focus on export, data and skills.

The Chartered Institute of Marketing has 120 study centres in 32 countries and exam centres in 132 countries worldwide. These provide a professional framework for marketing at national level and through training and qualifications, help to increase skills and knowledge of those working in, or wanting to work in marketing.

They also provide opportunities for members to meet locally, organise events, exchange views and exchange information with fellow professionals at all stages of their careers.

Commenting on the new agreement, Sharon Kiggundu, UMS President said: “Partnering with CIM will go a long way in helping us advance our marketing practices towards world-class standards. It is a significant step for the UMS in achieving our vision to be the leading body of marketing practitioners and professionals in Uganda. Now, marketers at any stage in their careers will have access to clear competencies and standards to ensure their professional development.”

The partnership will see CIM appoint ambassadors and advisory representatives to the UMS organisation, to ensure that marketing professionals in Uganda raise their game.

The main goal will be the adoption of CIM Professional Marketing Competencies to establish best practices.

The partnership will provide and opportunity to become chartered marketers by taking up CIM qualifications and CIM Continuous Professional Development (CPD) programmes.

The joint networking activities and shared academic exchange will also be expected to strengthen the professional marketing community and encourage career development.

CIM ambassadors and representatives will also be responsible for engaging with Universities, building a strong network of CIM Accredited Study Centres, developing CPD programmes and engaging with Ugandan businesses to encourage recruitment of CIM qualified marketers.

Since its inception in 2015, UMS, the umbrella body for the marketing community in Uganda now boasts of over 200 members and seeks to remain the most relevant influence informing marketing in Uganda.

Ian Marshall, Head of International Relations at CIM, added: “The CIM has a growing presence in Uganda, and we look forward to working with the UMS to actively engage with universities, businesses and individuals to promote professional marketing standards across the country.

“We believe marketing is the critical factor in driving long term organisational performance, and so it is more important than ever that marketers and businesses alike develop their professional advantage.”