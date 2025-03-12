Ukraine to sign minerals deal when US finds it convenient

MOSCOW, RUSSIA | TASS | A bilateral agreement on the Ukrainian rare-earths will be signed when the US finds it convenient, Ukrainian presidential office head Andrey Yermak said after talks with the US delegation in Jeddah.

“This agreement will be signed when the American side, our partners see it convenient for themselves,” he said at a briefing.

According to him, “everything is ready” from the Ukrainian side, even the people who should sign the document have been determined. Yermak explained that by mentioning the agreement in a statement following the Jeddah talks, the US and Ukraine “simply confirmed the intentions of both sides to actually implement it.

The signing of the rare-earths deal was derailed after a dispute by Zelensky during a meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House on February 28. Yermak did not explicitly mention the incident at the briefing, but noted that “different conversations sometimes happen between friends.”.

SOURCE: TASS