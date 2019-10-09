UHRC awards UGX 19 million to torture victims

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Human Rights Commission has ordered government to pay 19 million shillings in compensation to four people tortured by police officers.

The victims are Abraham Emuwat, Lucy Apiya, Okwao Justine and Joseph Okanya all residents of Ogosoi village Mukongoro sub county Kumi district.

It’s alleged that on the 18th August 2007, the victims were beaten by Naphtali and Obilil all police officers attached to Mukongoro police station in Kumi district for allegedly stealing ground nuts.

Emuwat on Tuesday told the Human Rights Tribunal sitting at the UHRC offices in Soroti town that upon their arrest, the police officers severely beat them using gun butts sticks and kicked them.

Delivering the ruling, Dr Katembabalirwe Amooti Wa Irumba, of UHRC said that there was overwhelming evidence that the victim’s rights were violated through torture.

Irumba ruled that each of the men will be compensated 5 million shillings and the women each 4 million shillings for violation of their rights.

He said that government is free to appeal the ruling in the High Court if it is not satisfied with the UHRC ruling.

*****

URN