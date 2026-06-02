Police exhume Paulo Kafeero’s body to settle children parentage battles

Kampala, Uganda | URN | Heavy security personnel were deployed across Busansula village on Monday as police oversaw the exhumation of the remains of legendary Ugandan musician Paulo Kafeero, in a bid to resolve long-running disputes over parentage among his children.

The exercise, which has drawn significant public attention, follows a court petition filed by some of the late singer’s children demanding DNA testing to establish their biological relationship with the fallen “King of Kadongo Kamu.”

When URN arrived at the burial site, tension was palpable. Police officers had sealed off every path leading to Kafeero’s grave, restricting access to only authorised persons. The objective, according to sources, was to maintain order and prevent any possible unrest from residents opposed to the exhumation.

Inside the family compound, a wooden coffin containing Kafeero’s remains had already been opened. Officials from RHINO company, contracted to handle the delicate process, carefully removed the bones for sampling. The atmosphere was sombre as the final resting place of one of Uganda’s most celebrated musicians was disturbed more than a decade after his death.

Residents of Nkokonjeru and surrounding areas expressed mixed reactions. Some supported the move, while others condemned it as disrespectful to the deceased.

Cate Nakajja and Yasin Kisekka, both long-time residents, blamed one of Kafeero’s sons, Swazi, for fuelling the divisions. They accused him of selling family land without consensus and failing to fulfil promises to develop Kafeero’s property in Nkokonjeru.

“Swazi claimed he would build a house for Kafeero, but nothing has been done,” one resident lamented.

Some of Kafeero’s children further allege that Swazi sold off 26 acres of their father’s land and used the proceeds to finance legal battles.

Despite the controversy, when a few residents were eventually allowed near the grave, they burst into emotional renditions of Kafeero’s timeless songs a poignant tribute to the man whose music continues to echo across Uganda.

Joseph Luzige, who chairs the group of Kafeero’s children, said the decision to exhume their father was not taken lightly.

“No one wanted to exhume Paulo Kafeero,” Luzige said. “But we have no choice if we are to end these endless conflicts once and for all. After the DNA test, we shall begin the process of recovering all the property that was sold.”

Abubaker Nende, one of the younger children, revealed they had petitioned the minister in charge of justice to facilitate the process.

“We faced many obstacles, but we are ready to accept the results of the DNA test, whatever they may be,” Nende stated. “We just want justice.”

Alozious Kasimagwa, the LC1 Chairman of Busansula village, condemned the infighting among the children but supported the exhumation.

“This will bring peace to the family and the entire village,” he said.

Dr. Moses Byaruhanga, Director of Health Services in the Uganda Police, confirmed that a police order was issued after both parties agreed to the process. Samples from the remains have been taken for testing at both Police and Government laboratories.

“There was no other reliable and quicker way to resolve this matter except by exhuming the father,” Dr. Byaruhanga explained. “DNA testing remains the most scientific and conclusive method to establish the truth.”

The DNA results are expected to be released on Tuesday, after which the family hopes to find closure on issues of inheritance, land ownership, and legitimacy among Kafeero’s children.

Paulo Kafeero, who died in 2007, remains one of Uganda’s most influential musicians, known for his powerful voice and socially conscious songs that captured the struggles and joys of everyday Ugandans. His legacy, however, has been overshadowed in recent years by family wrangles.

The exhumation marks a painful but necessary chapter for the family as they seek to lay to rest not only the musician’s bones but also years of bitter disputes.