UGEFA partners with Housing Finance Bank to accelerate green business growth

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Green Enterprise Finance Accelerator (UGEFA) has announced a landmark partnership with Housing Finance Bank aimed at expanding access to finance and business support for environmentally sustainable enterprises across the country.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in efforts to foster innovation and drive Uganda’s transition to a greener, more sustainable economy.

Through the partnership, UGEFA will bring its expertise in developing green businesses together with Housing Finance Bank’s commitment to providing innovative financial solutions. The initiative will focus on supporting small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) working in areas such as clean energy, sustainable manufacturing, eco-friendly tourism, waste management, and green mobility. By combining resources and expertise, both organizations aim to empower forward-thinking entrepreneurs to scale their operations and create lasting environmental and economic impact.

The official launch of the partnership took place at Protea Hotel in Kampala tidat and was attended by key stakeholders from the private and public sectors. The event was supported by the European Union and implemented by Adelphi global gGmbH.

Alongside the launch, UGEFA announced a new call for applications, inviting green enterprises across Uganda to apply for the programme, which offers comprehensive capacity building, advisory services, and financing opportunities through partner banks, including Housing Finance Bank.

Marietta Naiga, chief risk officer at Housing Finance Bank, emphasized the bank’s dedication to driving transformative change. “Housing Finance Bank is proud to embark on this partnership with UGEFA because it reflects our bold commitment to building a future where finance drives transformation, empowers innovation, and supports enterprises shaping Uganda’s green economy,” she said.

Cristina Banuta, programme manager for Access to Finance, Agribusiness and Land at the Delegation of the European Union to Uganda, commended the collaboration, noting its importance for sustainable development.

“The European Union welcomes the collaboration between UGEFA and Housing Finance Bank as a vital step towards strengthening Uganda’s green economy. By expanding access to finance for environmentally conscious SMEs, we are fostering sustainable growth and resilience. We look forward to seeing the positive outcomes this partnership will bring,” she said.

Christine Meyer, project lead at UGEFA, highlighted the broader mission behind the initiative. “We are delighted to welcome Housing Finance Bank to the UGEFA family. This partnership underscores our commitment to broadening the reach of green finance and supporting Uganda’s entrepreneurs in delivering sustainable solutions. With the launch of our new call for applications, we invite green businesses across the country to join us in accelerating positive change,” she said.

This partnership represents a significant opportunity to scale up Uganda’s green sector by ensuring that enterprises committed to environmental sustainability have the resources and financial backing needed to thrive.

It sets the stage for a new chapter in sustainable economic growth, where collaboration between development organizations and financial institutions paves the way for a cleaner, more resilient future.