Botswana’s Ex-President Festus Mogae, who tackled H.I.V., Dies at 86

The democrat was considered the architect of the Southern African country’s economic rise and a pioneer in the fight against AIDS

Gaborone, Botswana | AGENCIES | The political career of Botswana’s ex-President Festus Gontebanye Mogae can be summarized under one heading: “good governance.”

During his time in office from 1998 to 2008, the southern African country experienced steady economic growth and developed into one of the most prosperous on the continent. It now holds regular elections and is seen as one of the most stable countries in Africa.

Mogae grew up in poverty: he was born into a family of cattle herders on August 21, 1939 in Serowe, a village in east-central Botswana. His father was the village head. Mogae only attended school for the first time at the age of 11.

After training as an economist at Oxford and Sussex Universities in the UK, Festus Mogae took up a position at Botswana’s Ministry of Finance and Development Planning in Gaborone in 1968, where he rose to become director of economic affairs.

This was followed by positions as permanent secretary, head of Botswana’s Central Bank, and later Minister of Finance and Vice President.

Determination and hard work characterized Mogae’s professional career and his success as a politician from the start.

Focus on economic growth

Mogae was a member of the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP), which was the ruling party in Botswana from the founding of the independent republic until 2024.

On April 1, 1998, he took over as Botswana’s third president, replacing his predecessor Quett Masire in a peaceful transfer of power. After two terms in office, Mogae left office after a decade at the head of state, in accordance with the constitution.

According to experts, Mogae was one of the architects of Botswana’s remarkable economic development, which has long been regarded as a model for Africa.

Botswana was one of the poorest countries in the world when it was granted independence by the UK in 1966. However, the discovery of rich diamond deposits in the early 1970s coupled later with Mogae’s progressive economic policy led to the country’s economic rise.

Pioneer in the fight against HIV-AIDS

Mogae’s government also took the AIDS crisis in Africa seriously, which began in the early 2000s: Among other things, Botswana was the first African country to introduce a program to provide all HIV-infected citizens with free antiretroviral drugs.

The government also launched campaigns to prevent the mother-to-child transmission of HIV, and to care for orphans of AIDS.

Mogae made the fight against AIDS a top priority, shifting responsibility for combating the immunodeficiency-linked disease from the Ministry of Health to the Office of the President in order to enable “closer and more binding control” — which paid off.

He was also the first African head of state to undergo an AIDS test himself, and encouraged his fellow citizens to do so, becoming an internationally recognized advocate of public health issues.

Awards and accolades

In 2008, Mogae was awarded the prestigious Ibrahim Prize for his services to African leadership: He had “maintained and consolidated the stability and prosperity of Botswana in the face of an epidemic” that carried the potential to threaten the future of his country and his people, the citation said.

The prestigious prize is given to former African heads of state and government who have demonstrated good governance, ensured democratic elections and adhered strictly to term limits.

In a speech in 2020, Mogae emphasized the central role of good governance for stability and development once more: “Traditionally, many of our leaders behave as if they own their countries. But the principle of democracy is that the leader is the servant of the people,” he said at the time.

An uncorruptable leader

Mogae has often criticized African heads of state and heads of government who refuse to leave office.

“Some of them have been really good and have brought about some economic developments in their countries in their first two terms,” Mogae said in a DW interview in 2013.

“But if they stay in office too long, their performance also declines. They start mixing personal interests with those of the nation. As they say, power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely.”

Festus Gontebanye Mogae died in the morning hours of May 08, 2026, at the age of 86 after suffering a brief illness. He leaves behind a wife and three daughters. Authorities in Botswana have declared three days of national mourning.

Botswana’s incumbent President Duma Boko announced that the country “mourns a distinguished statesman and patriot whose life was devoted to the service of his country.”

“Under his leadership, Botswana earned its international respect for principled governance.”