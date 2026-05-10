Meat War in Mbale: Traders threaten strike over “extortionist” enforcement

Mbale, Uganda | URN | Meat dealers in Mbale City have accused veterinary officers and enforcement teams of corruption, theft, and using illegal meat stamps during operations targeting traders. The accusations emerged during a heated meeting held at the Mbale City Chambers on Thursday, which had brought together city authorities, police, veterinary officers, and members of the meat business community to discuss ways of improving meat quality in the city.

Instead, the meeting exposed deep tensions between traders and the officials responsible for regulating the sector. Yusuf Gidudu, the Chairperson of the Mbale City Meat Packers Association, accused city authorities of using enforcement operations as a cover for extortion and robbery targeting meat dealers.

According to the traders, some veterinary officers clear meat for sale by stamping it fit for consumption before later returning with security personnel to confiscate the same meat on allegations that it was smuggled. Badru Mukasa, Chairperson of Mbale Abattoirs, described the practice as a deliberate scheme aimed at extorting money from traders.

The traders also alleged that forged meat stamps are being circulated by rogue veterinary officers to solicit bribes from dealers. The association has now demanded the reshuffling of the veterinary team, warning that failure to act could trigger retaliation against enforcement officers.

Traders also raised concerns about inadequate slaughter infrastructure in the city. Jamada Kizito, Chairperson of Traders in Northern Division, said Mbale City currently has only four slaughter slabs serving the entire city despite the rapid growth in population and business activity.

He said congestion at the slaughter facilities has worsened sanitation, especially on busy market days. The Mbale City Production Officer, George Mageni, acknowledged the existence of forged stamps but blamed the police for allegedly releasing suspects arrested during enforcement operations.

“As doctors, we have limits,” Mageni said. “After arresting offenders, we hand them over to the police and the legal team. We need to see these cases prosecuted to a conclusion rather than seeing smugglers back on the street the next day.” However, Isma Wambede, a director in the Meat Packers Association, disputed the claims, accusing enforcement teams of holding confiscated meat until it rots instead of forwarding it to police custody. Mbale City District Police Commander Kenneth Bakashaba promised greater transparency in future operations, saying police would involve leaders of the meat traders’ association during enforcement exercises.