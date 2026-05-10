Balancing motherhood and leadership

Inside the Life of Pauline Nantongo Kalunda

For many people, balancing family and career can feel impossible. But for Pauline Nantongo Kalunda, motherhood and leadership are deeply connected. In a heartfelt conversation ahead of Mother’s Day celebrations, Pauline shared her journey as a mother, leader, mentor, and environmentalist, revealing how faith, family, and compassion have shaped her life and career.

“I am a mother, I am a wife, I am a sister, I am a friend, I am a biologist, I am a CEO, and I am a Christian,” Pauline says with a smile. “My day has all those things together.”

For Pauline, who is the ECOTRUST executive director, motherhood never switches off. Even though her children are now grown, she says a part of her mind is always focused on them.

“Motherhood is a 24-hour job,” she explains. “At any time, one of my children can call me, even in the middle of the night. My children are my priority any day, any time.”

Despite carrying many responsibilities, Pauline has learned how to manage her busy life through discipline and flexibility. She describes herself as someone who can handle many tasks at once. Her laptop often has several documents open because she moves between assignments whenever inspiration strikes.

“I don’t have a problem multitasking,” she says. “Sometimes I remember an important idea for another assignment, so I quickly write it down and continue with what I was doing.”

Over the years, Pauline has also developed ways to stay calm and focused. She enjoys evening walks and gym sessions, which she says helps her clear her mind. Interestingly, many of her best ideas come during these moments.

“Some of the most brilliant ideas I have come up with while I am walking or in the gym,” she shares.

Before leading Ecotrust, Pauline was involved in sports and youth mentorship. She played basketball for Uganda and later served in sports administration. She also taught Sunday school for many years, something she says greatly shaped her leadership style.

“Children are very honest,” she says. “Teaching Sunday school sharpened my ability to listen and understand what people are really trying to say.”

She believes motherhood has also helped her become a better leader because it taught her how different people can be.

“My children all have different personalities, even though they come from the same family,” she explains. “That taught me that people must be handled differently.”

As a leader, Pauline values empathy and emotional intelligence. She says the things that disturb her most are not workplace pressures, but human suffering.

“When someone is critically ill or when people are grieving, those things completely destabilize me,” she says. “Work challenges can be solved, but life-threatening situations are different.”

At Ecotrust, Pauline has worked to create a supportive environment, especially for women balancing work and family. The organization allows flexible work arrangements, remote work, and support for mothers with young children.

“For children under one year, mothers can travel with them, and the organization supports that,” she explains. “After COVID, we realized people can still work effectively from home.”

Pauline believes many workplaces can become more family-friendly if employees are willing to speak up.

“Sometimes people think the workplace cannot accommodate them, yet if they ask, things can change,” she says.

Throughout her career, Pauline has turned down highly paying opportunities because they would have negatively affected her family life.

“I believe family should be prioritized,” she says. “Not every opportunity is yours just because it exists.”

Faith also plays a major role in her decisions. Pauline describes God as an enabler rather than someone who creates conflict between career and family.

“He gives us opportunities to steward,” she says. “If one door closes, it may simply mean there is another assignment prepared for you.”

To young women aspiring for leadership, Pauline encourages patience, self-awareness, and trust in God’s timing.

“The concern about balancing career and family is very genuine,” she says. “Whatever season you are in, use it well. Build yourself, trust God, and remember that raising children is not easy, even though mothers often make it look simple.”

Above all, Pauline says motherhood is a gift and a responsibility that should be handled with love, wisdom, and grace.

“These children are not ours,” she reflects. “God has entrusted them to us, and He will guide them through us.”