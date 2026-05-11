UBC’s Totore FM launched to promote culture, drive development in Karamoja

Moroto, Uganda | URN | Totore FM, a Uganda Broadcasting Corporation (UBC) regional radio station in Karamoja, has been officially launched in Moroto District with a renewed mission to drive transformation and development through the promotion of culture, tourism, and government programs in local languages.

The station was first established in May 2015 under the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance to strengthen government communication in Karamoja. However, for nearly a decade, it operated from a small container located on a hill near the foot of Mt. Moroto, a space considered too cramped for proper broadcasting operations and equipment.

Following discussions within the ministry and approval by Cabinet, UBC relocated the station to the former Karamoja Development Agency offices in Singila Village, Katikekile Sub-county. The relaunch fulfils President Yoweri Museveni’s 2015 directive to establish a regional UBC radio station for Karamoja.

The station continued operating under poor conditions until the Cabinet approved funding for its revival and relocation. Tezira Jamwa, the Director of Human Resources on the UBC Board of Directors, said the station aims to help communities better understand government programs through localised content.

“Karamoja has been one of the underserved areas in terms of radio services, yet radio remains the most effective platform for communication, especially on community empowerment programs,” Jamwa said. She noted that Totore FM will focus on producing content in local languages to ensure communities easily understand the messages being passed on.

The station will also promote tourism and investment by highlighting positive stories from Karamoja. She urged stakeholders to use the station to inform the public about government achievements and challenged journalists to conduct more research before publishing stories to avoid misleading the public.

The Minister for ICT and National Guidance, Dr Chris Baryomunsi, said the Ministry of ICT worked with the Office of the Prime Minister to secure new premises for the station as part of efforts to improve communication and access to information in the region. He urged UBC management to treat the station with special care, describing it as “the only gift for the Karamojong people.”

He also revealed that the ICT Ministry will provide free internet to support the station’s operations. Baryomunsi appealed to the people of Karamoja to embrace the station as their own in order to stay informed about governance and promote their culture. He emphasised that the radio should become a tool for transformation and development, with content tailored to local communities.

Although private radio stations are required to provide one free government airtime hour, Baryomunsi said Totore FM will dedicate even more airtime to government officials to communicate directly with communities.

The State Minister for Karamoja Affairs, Florence Nambozo, praised the government for restoring peace and security in the region, saying development and investment are now beginning to follow.

“Because of peace, we are now seeing development taking shape. The radio station will help us inform the masses about government transformation programs such as PDM and Emyooga,” Nambozo said.

Outgoing Moroto Municipality Mayor Smail Mohammed welcomed the new state-of-the-art studio, saying it would improve transparency and accountability in the region. He also appealed to UBC management to support former UBC presenter Livingstone Lochodo, who is reportedly living in difficult conditions in Kampala after retiring from the popular “Abarigani” program during UBC’s early years.

Mohammed further thanked the ICT Ministry for donating 10 computers to Moroto Municipal Public Library and supporting local schools.

Community members also welcomed the upgraded station but called for more local content. Richard Okello, a listener of Totore FM, said residents had long questioned the poor condition of the station. “I had never been inside the studios before. I used to imagine a radio station as a special place, but I was disappointed when a friend took me there, and I found it operating inside a container near the kraal,” Okello said.

He added that he is now proud of the new studios and plans to form a listeners’ group to help increase the station’s audience. Another listener, Mary Nachap, urged management to prioritise local languages spoken in Karamoja and neighbouring districts within the station’s coverage area.

“We want news from Karamoja presented in our local languages. Most radio stations here broadcast mainly in English, leaving many people out. Sometimes we just switch to listening to music on memory cards,” Nachap said.