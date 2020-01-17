Uganda’s PLE results to be released today

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Primary Seven candidates together with their parents and schools are anxiously waiting for the release of the Primary Leaving Examinations- PLE results.

The results will be released today by the Minister of Education and Sports, Janet Kataha Museveni at Kampala Parents School.

URN reporters visited a number of schools around Kampala. While the schools are closed for the holidays, members of teaching staff were at school getting ready for the coming school term scheduled to start next month.

At Children’s Corner Junior School, parents and well-wishers of the school visited the school eager for tomorrow’s release.

One of the parents Sarah Nalubega, when asked how she was feeling, said she was nervous.

“I am nervous. I am not sure how my son performed. He fell sick on the second day of papers but I hope that all goes well. I pray he passes,” Nalubega said.

Enoch Wasala the deputy headteacher of Children’s Corner Junior School says that they are anxious to see how their pupils performed as this is the first time they are receiving their results themselves, and not through another centre.

David Ssengendo, the headteacher of Buganda Road Primary Schools says that it will be business as usual since release of exams is a tradition every year.

“I do not expect anything unique. I am just concerned about reports in the papers that some students were miss-advised. What they are doing is catastrophic for this country,” he said.

Edison Natukunda, deputy headteacher at Makerere Primary School says he is at rest and just believing God to bring fruitful results.

“At this time there’s a lot that we can do apart from be calm and believe God for the best,” Natukunda said.

Francis Sekiziyivu, the headteacher of Namirembe Parents Primary School says that even if they faced a number of challenges during the examinations, they expect the best.

“On the first day of the examinations, our students were disorganized. They began the exam more than 30 minutes late but we are hopeful and pray that they calmed down enough to write their papers well,” Sekiziyivu said.

Sharon Ankunda, a pupil from Kitante Primary School says that she is nervous about the release of the examinations.

“Some papers were really hard. Math was a problem for me and I am not expecting to pass very highly. I am nervous and scared. I wish the examinations could be released next month instead of tomorrow,” she said.

The 2018 PLE results showed that male candidates performed better than their female counterparts with about 41,000 of them passing in division one compare to their female counterparts who only had 35,000 passing in division one.

The best-done subjects in 2018 were English followed by Social Studies. Science and Mathematics were the worst done subjects.

URN