Wednesday , December 9 2020
Lato Milk
Home / The News Today / Uganda’s Ministry of Finance cancels Christmas
Nrm Image

Uganda’s Ministry of Finance cancels Christmas

The Independent December 9, 2020 The News Today Leave a comment

 

NO PARTIES THIS YEAR: Uganda Police Force, Public Relations Officer, SSP Emillian Kayima enjoying a dance with Police children during their Christmas party at Police headquarters Naguru in 2018. The party was organised by the Inspector General of Police.

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Finance has suspended any expenditure on this year’s Christmas and End of year parties because of increasing pressure on the economy.

The Deputy Secretary to the Treasury Patrick Ocailap has written a memo to all finance officers of all the  ministries, agencies and local governments to that effect.

“As you are aware, the economy is faced with expenditure pressures and as such the Government is undertaking efficiency measures which entail the need to adjust spending during this festive season,” said Ocailap.

“Consequently, this is to direct you not to organise Christmas and end of year parties, as well as not engage in printing of Christmas Cards, diaries, calendars, buying of Christmas gifts and hampers, and anything else related to such expenditures.”

 

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved