Uganda’s Ministry of Finance cancels Christmas

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Finance has suspended any expenditure on this year’s Christmas and End of year parties because of increasing pressure on the economy.

The Deputy Secretary to the Treasury Patrick Ocailap has written a memo to all finance officers of all the ministries, agencies and local governments to that effect.

“As you are aware, the economy is faced with expenditure pressures and as such the Government is undertaking efficiency measures which entail the need to adjust spending during this festive season,” said Ocailap.

“Consequently, this is to direct you not to organise Christmas and end of year parties, as well as not engage in printing of Christmas Cards, diaries, calendars, buying of Christmas gifts and hampers, and anything else related to such expenditures.”