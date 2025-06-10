Uganda’s Dr Mutikanga elected Vice President of global dam commission

Dr. Eng. Harrison Mutikanga’s election comes at a critical juncture, as dam development in the country and across Africa accelerates to meet growing demands for hydropower, irrigation, flood control, and water supply

Chengdu, China | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda’s Dr. Harrison Mutikanga is the new Vice President of the International Commission on Large Dams (ICOLD).

His election as ICOLD vice president representing Africa on the organization’s board reflects Uganda’s and Africa’s rising prominence in water resource management and dam infrastructure development. Dr. Mutikanga is the Chief Executive Officer of the Uganda Electricity Generation Company Ltd (UEGCL).

“I envision elevating Africa’s voice within ICOLD and promoting the development of sustainable and safe dams across the continent,” Mutikanga stated after the elections at ICOLD’s 28th Congress and 93rd Annual Meeting held May 20 in Chengdu, China.

Dr. Mutikanga emphasized the need to expand Africa’s representation within ICOLD’s leadership structures, technical committees, and decision-making processes. He also pledged to nurture the next generation of dam professionals through targeted mentorship programs and funding opportunities, building a strong pipeline of future leaders in the hydropower and dams sector.

The Ugandan expert’s election comes at a critical juncture, as dam development in the country and across Africa accelerates to meet growing demands for hydropower, irrigation, flood control, and water supply. However, the benefits of this infrastructure are increasingly threatened by the escalating impacts of the climate crisis.

The catastrophic failure of the Wadi Derna dams in Libya in September 2023, triggered by extreme flooding, claimed more than 6,000 lives and left thousands missing, marking one of the deadliest dam disasters in recent memory.

This tragedy serves as a stark reminder of the need to design, build, and manage dams with safety, resilience and sustainability at the core. As climate-related risks intensify, the engineering profession must adapt rapidly to protect lives and livelihoods.

Dr Mutikanga’s 6-point plan

Experts have observed that Uganda has strengthened its influence in global hydropower and dams infrastructure governance with its election to the executive of the International Commission on Large Dams (ICOLD).

ICOLD is the leading international non-governmental organisation dedicated to sharing expertise among dam professionals. It sets global standards and guidelines to ensure dams are built and operated safely, efficiently, and economically, on top of being environmentally sustainable and socially equitable. Established in 1928, ICOLD now represents 106 member countries, with Uganda joining the global body in 2019 as its 101st member.

Dr Mutikanga has outlined a comprehensive six-point strategy to guide his tenure, which includes fostering innovation and best practices in dam design and management, enhancing regional collaboration, and supporting environmentally and socially responsible projects that advance water security, energy production, and climate resilience.

As a member of ICOLD’s Board, Dr. Mutikanga is well-positioned to champion Africa’s interests, promote knowledge exchange, and strengthen regional cooperation in the governance and safety of dams and water resources.

Dr. Mutikanga brings over 30 years of expertise in civil engineering, water, and energy utility management. He holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Makerere University, a master’s from IHE Delft in the Netherlands, and a PhD from Delft University of Technology in the Netherlands. He has also contributed extensively to academic research, publishing over 15 papers on water resources and hydropower infrastructure, and is a member of Uganda’s Engineers Registration Board (ERB).

For Uganda, this election represents an opportunity to strengthen ties with the international dam community and leverage global expertise to advance the country’s water infrastructure agenda.

Uganda’s engagement with ICOLD is facilitated through the Uganda Committee on Large Dams (UCOLD), established in line with the country’s expanding portfolio of dam projects for hydropower, agriculture, and water supply.

UCOLD’s founding members include the Directorate of Water Resources Management (DWRM) and UEGCL. The committee is led by Dr. Callist Tindimugaya, Commissioner for Water Resources Planning and Regulation at the Ministry of Water and Environment, who serves as UCOLD’s president, with Mutikanga as vice president.

Other key UCOLD officials include Eng. Fredrick Wasike, UEGCL’s Dam Safety and Water Resources Manager, who serves as the Secretary General of UCOLD; Dr. Eng. Mary Akurut, UEGCL’s Chief Safety, Health, Environment & Quality Officer, and Mr. John Berry (formerly General Manager of Bujagali Energy Limited).

Dr. Tindimugaya highlighted the value of UCOLD’s ICOLD membership, which grants access to global best practices and technical publications, fostering knowledge exchange for Ugandan dam professionals. “Through ICOLD, our professionals can collaborate and learn from their peers worldwide, enhancing Uganda’s dam development standards,” he said.

Eng. Wasike noted that UCOLD serves as a vital platform uniting diverse stakeholders from government ministries and agencies to consultants, contractors, and researchers in knowledge sharing and adherence to international dam standards. UCOLD has already signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with the Canadian Dam Association (CDA) and the China National Committee on Large Dams (CHINCOLD)—strategic partnerships aimed at advancing technical exchange and capacity building.

Dr. Akurut underscored UCOLD’s critical role in ensuring Uganda’s dams meet global benchmarks for safety and sustainability while addressing the challenges posed by climate change and rapid development. “UCOLD is pivotal in shaping the future of Uganda’s water infrastructure, balancing engineering excellence with community and environmental needs,” she explained.