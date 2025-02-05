Uganda’s $70m Cardiac Hospital to be heartbeat of training, treatment

Heart Institute Breaks Ground for Construction of 250 Bed Capacity Facility

🟡10 floors (4 Basement levels)

🟡 3 fully equipped operating theatres

🟡 2 Catheterization Labs

🟡 40 ICU beds

🟡 210 regular beds

🟡 Specialized Teaching Hospital

Kampala, Uganda | LOUIS JADWONG | Uganda has started building a state-of-the-art cardiac center of excellence at Naguru-Nakawa that will enhance specialized cardiac care, reduce referrals abroad, expand training and research, and also create more job opportunities.

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja heartily represented President Yoweri Museveni to break ground for the construction of the Heart Institute’s new 250 bed-capacity facility, and stressed that the project is part of Uganda’s 2040 vision and National Development Plan III. This was amidst much dancing and cheering on Tuesday in the presence of stakeholders, including Mohammed Bin Khalil Faloudah, the newly appointed Ambassador of the Royal Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Uganda.

Nabbanja said she expected the Heart Institute facility will set a benchmark in the East African region, and told the Arab Contractors officials at the building site, “we shall not entertain delays, the People of Uganda deserve a fully operational world class hospital within the agreed time frame of two years.”

Health Minister Jane Ruth Aceng promised that Government remains committed to strengthening healthcare by investing in modern infrastructure.

“This hospital will not only treat patients but also enhance specialized training and research in cardiovascular medicine. Today’s groundbreaking is not just about a new building, it represents hope, progress, and a commitment to ensuring that every Ugandan has access to world-class cardiovascular care, right here at home,” she said.

Officials at the launch reiterated that the project aims at providing affordable and accessible cardiovascular treatment and care for all the people in Uganda, improve on specialized teaching, training and research, enhance early prevention and awareness of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), reduce referrals abroad and promote medical tourism.

The OPEC Fund for International Development (the OPEC Fund) is providing a US$20 million loan to Uganda to support the construction and equipping of the Uganda Heart Institute facility. The loan is part of a US$73 million package put together; $20 million by the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (BADEA), $30 million from the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) and $3 million from the government of Uganda.

Increasing access to cardiovascular services from 12,000 patients currently to over 60,000 patients per year, the institute will help reduce fatalities and healthcare costs, and allow prevention and early diagnosis of related health issues. According to the World Health Organization, 10 percent of the total annual deaths in Uganda from major non-communicable diseases are attributed to heart disease.

Earlier, the OPEC Fund Director-General Dr. Abdulhamid Alkhalifa said: “Access to efficient and modern healthcare directly affects quality of life and socio-economic well-being. The new Uganda Heart Institute will provide a large capacity cardiovascular care facility with state-of-the-art equipment and essential supplies for the entire Ugandan population.”

What’s the promise?

.The construction and equipping of the Hospital project is on 10acres of land. The hospital complex will consist of 3 blocks. In addition, the complex will house 3 operating theatres, 2 cardiac catherization and 40 state of the art Cardiac Intensive Care Units.

The Chairman board of directors, Dr James Magara

“This hospital will be a game-changer, transforming cardiovascular healthcare in Uganda and beyond. With a 250-bed capacity, state-of-the-art medical equipment, and specialized treatment facilities, it will significantly improve the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of heart diseases. By reducing the need for referrals abroad, we will save the country millions in foreign exchange while also making Uganda a hub for medical tourism. The facility will serve both Ugandans and patients from across the region, reinforcing our role as a leader in heart care.”

Uganda Heart Institute Director Dr. John O. O. Omagino

“With 10 floors, 250 beds (40 ICU), 3 operating theaters, and 2 catheterization labs, the new UHI hospital will provide world-class cardiovascular care. This project ensures affordable treatment, specialized training & reduced referrals abroad!”

Dr Diana Atwine, PS Ministry of Health

“Beyond saving lives, it will significantly cut costs for both the government and individuals by reducing the need for expensive travel abroad for specialized heart treatment and surgeries. A major milestone for Uganda’s healthcare system.”

THE PROJECT Construction and Equipping of the Uganda Heart Institute Hospital at Naguru, and the project has the following objectives: – To provide accessible cardiovascular treatment and care for all the people in Uganda.

– To improve specialized teaching, training, and… pic.twitter.com/AhiP82EaZI — Uganda Heart Institute (@HeartUganda) February 4, 2025

Saudi Fund for Development led by His Excellency Mohammed Bin Khalil Faloudah, the newly appointed Ambassador of the Royal Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Uganda graced the #UHIGroundbreaking. #UHINewhome pic.twitter.com/wBK5ZxglgT — Uganda Heart Institute (@HeartUganda) February 4, 2025

Happening Now.

Dr. Omagino O. O. John, “With 10 floors, 250 beds (40 ICU), 3 operating theaters, & 2 catheterization labs, the new UHI hospital will provide world-class cardiovascular care. This project ensures affordable treatment, specialized training & reduced referrals… pic.twitter.com/RKIAHOJtNo — Uganda Heart Institute (@HeartUganda) February 4, 2025

UGANDA HEART INSTITUTE, NAGURU. ◇10 floors (4 Basement levels)

◇ 3 fully equipped operating theatres

◇ 2 Catheterization Labs

◇ 40 ICU beds

◇ 210 regular beds

◇ Specialized Teaching Hospital The Arab Contractors are on this one. Start counting 24 months from now!! pic.twitter.com/D1n6mY9HBb — Pathy. (PMP)® (@PathyKlinn) February 4, 2025

The Uganda Heart Institute is expanding to bring world-class cardiac care closer to home. The future of heart health begins in Naguru.#UHINewHome #UHIGroundBreaking pic.twitter.com/5rIMFjLcxi — Dorah Kamwine (@DKamwine) February 4, 2025

Ahmed Osman Ahmed & Company aka The Arab Contractors (Al Mokawloon al Arab) will complete this one ahead of time. Let’s see what they do in the next 12 months. The Arab Contractors generate more revenue per year than the GDP of some countries. https://t.co/1s4lVJWdA5 — DBwambale (@TheMutaD) February 4, 2025