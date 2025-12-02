Ugandans living in Qatar engage embassy staff in Doha convention

Uganda–Qatar embassy hosts successful 2025 Uganda diaspora convention in Doha

Doha, Qatar | THE INDEPENDENT | The just concluded 2025 Uganda–Qatar Diaspora Convention brought together hundreds of Ugandan migrant workers, diaspora leaders, government officials, and private-sector partners for a full day of engagement, empowerment, and service delivery.

The Convention followed a three-day capacity-building programme for Embassy of the Republic of Uganda staff and diaspora community leaders, aimed at strengthening approaches to diaspora management. As part of this programme, Embassy officials conducted outreach visits to Ugandans in various accommodation facilities, listening to their concerns and assessing welfare needs. The Mowasalat (Karwa) meeting, attended by over 110 Ugandans, formed part of this broader engagement and informed several of the issues addressed during the Convention.

The Convention was led by Bagonza Muhammad, Senior Presidential Advisor on Diaspora Affairs and Head of the Diaspora Unit in State House, accompanied by Desree Barlow, Presidential Assistant and Head of the Research Desk in the Office of the President. Bagonza delivered key national updates, noting that Uganda’s global diaspora remittances now exceed UGX 6.5 trillion annually and that Ugandans in Gulf countries contribute approximately 38–40% of this total. These insights were reinforced by Patrick Batenze of Liberation Community Finance, who addressed the Convention on safe investment opportunities back home.

Bagonza further briefed the community on progress toward a new Diaspora Law, the Diaspora App, and plans for a Government Call Centre, as well as preparations for deploying a mobile biometric kit and, eventually, a passport machine in Qatar. He assured participants that the Government is committed to addressing concerns about Interpol fees, communication charges, money-transfer costs, and driving-permit alignment.

Amb. Dr. Mohammed Baswari Kezaala, Deputy Head of Mission, commended Ugandans in Qatar for their discipline, unity, and patriotism.

Reaffirming the Embassy’s commitment to safeguarding the welfare and rights of all Ugandans in Qatar, Amb. Kezaala said “Ugandans enjoy a positive reputation among Qatari employers, the continued growth of the Mission’s cultural expo, and the importance of responsible financial behavior, skills development, and respectful conduct in the host country”.

He acknowledged the strengthening of bilateral relations following the opening of Qatar’s Embassy in Kampala, describing it as a milestone made possible through the goodwill of His Highness the Emir of Qatar. Drawing from his official address, he also recognized the strong support Ugandans showed for the Uganda FIFA U-17 football team, which demonstrated exceptional national pride.

During the Convention, the Chairman of the Uganda Community in Qatar (UGACOQ), Aliguma Saul Rayan, also addressed participants, encouraging them to remain united, register with community structures, and work collaboratively with the Embassy for the welfare and progress of all Ugandans living in Qatar.

Concerns raised by the community included mobile-money fraud, recruitment-agency overcharging, financial-literacy gaps, high Interpol fees, driving-permit challenges, high telecom charges, diaspora voting clarity, and the need for stronger banking linkages between Uganda and Qatar. Government officials assured the community that diaspora voting is already provided for under Ugandan law and will be implemented.

The programme included a dedicated cancer-awareness engagement for the diaspora community, overseen by Benson Akampumuza, Chairman of Peninsula, who coordinated the wellness activities held at Wings Sports Club in Lusail City. The event featured a performance by the Twegatte Cultural Troupe, adding a vibrant cultural element that underscored the strength and diversity of the Ugandan community.

The 2025 Uganda–Qatar Diaspora Convention has been widely praised for its organization, relevance, and strong alignment with the needs of Ugandans living and working in Qatar.

The Embassy expressed its appreciation to all government officials, community leaders, and volunteers who contributed to the success of the event, reaffirming its commitment to sustained engagement, improved service delivery, and strengthened support systems for the Ugandan community.