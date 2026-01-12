Ugandans hail Kiplimo after historic third straight world cross country gold

KAMPALA, UGANDA | Xinhua | Ugandans have showered praise on long-distance runner Jacob Kiplimo after he clinched a historic third consecutive gold medal at the World Athletics Cross Country Championships in Tallahassee, Florida, on Saturday.

Kiplimo won the senior men’s 10km title in 28:18, finishing ahead of Ethiopia’s Berihu Aregawi, who clocked 28:45.

“Kiplimo defending his 10km senior men’s title to complete a historic back-to-back treble is a very big achievement and we thank him for doing Uganda proud,” Dominic Otuchet, president of Uganda Athletics, told Xinhua on Sunday.

Fans also lauded Kiplimo for his consistency and continued success on the global stage. Sarah Mpalanyi praised the athlete for “always carrying the Ugandan flag high.”

“We need to remember that Kiplimo also won the Chicago Marathon last year and this year has defended his gold at the World Cross Country Championship. He deserves all the praise and a reward by the government,” Mpalanyi added.

Patrick Ogwel, general secretary of the National Council of Sports (NCS), echoed the sentiments, describing Kiplimo’s achievement as exceptional.

“We need to thank Kiplimo for bagging gold in the World Cross Country for a third year in a row. It is not easy to win gold in the same race for three years and Kiplimo deserves all praise,” said Ogwel, who heads the body that oversees sports in Uganda.

Uganda’s two-time Olympic champion and 5,000m and 10,000m world record holder Joshua Cheptegei also congratulated Kiplimo, noting his contribution to Uganda’s bronze medal in the team event. “Well done, Kiplimo,” Cheptegei said.

Beyond Kiplimo’s individual triumph, Uganda recorded its best-ever performance at the World Athletics Cross Country Championships, winning a total of seven medals – two golds, two silvers and three bronzes. ■