Ugandan Editors condemn attacks on journalists

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Ugandan Editors have condemned the attacks and restrictions on journalists covering the strike at Makerere University. Students at the university have been involved in running battles with security for more than a week, as they led a strike against a cumulative 15 per cent increment on tuition and functional fees.

However, journalists who have been covering the strike have been subjected to restrictions and often times beaten by police personnel. Among those attacked or injured as security agencies responded to the protests at Makerere University on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 were journalists from NBS Television, the Nation Media Group – Uganda, and Uganda Radio Network.

Earlier in the week, security agencies had reported to have restricted access and intimidated journalists from BBC, Bukedde TV and BBS Television.

The Editors Guild has now called upon the Uganda Police Force and sister security agencies to respect the freedom of journalists to cover the protests as enshrined in the Ugandan Constitution and to avoid actions that compromise their individual safety.

A statement signed by the Guild Interim Chairman Daniel Kalinaki and Secretary Sylvia Nankya called upon Journalists in the country to keep reporting about topical issues professionally and to report any restrictions or threats made against them.

******

URN