PLU endorses Amendment to Administration of Parliament Act

Kampala, Uganda | URN | The Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) has endorsed a proposed amendment to the Administration of Parliament Act that seeks to introduce a legal procedure for the removal of the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) from office.

The position was announced in Kampala by Kasambya County MP David Kabanda, the Head of the Office of the PLU Chairman, who said he was speaking on behalf of the organisation’s chairman, Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

Kabanda said the proposal is contained in the Administration of Parliament (Amendment) Bill, 2026, a Private Member’s Bill introduced by Buyaga West MP Denis Namara. According to Kabanda, while Uganda’s Constitution, the Administration of Parliament Act and Parliament’s Rules of Procedure provide mechanisms for removing or censuring the President, the Speaker, ministers and Members of Parliament, they do not prescribe how a Leader of the Opposition can be removed from office.

He welcomed Parliament’s decision to grant leave for the bill to be introduced and said Members of Parliament aligned to PLU would support its passage.

During the same briefing, Kabanda reaffirmed PLU’s support for Gen. Kainerugaba’s anti-corruption campaign, known as Operation Mafisadi, saying investigations into alleged corruption would continue. He said no public official accused of embezzling public funds would be shielded from investigation if evidence of wrongdoing emerged.

Kabanda also responded to recent remarks by Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) President Jimmy Akena, who had called on Gen. Kainerugaba to resign as Chief of Defence Forces. He dismissed the call and went on to make allegations against Akena’s wife, former Gender Minister Betty Amongi.

Kabanda alleged that she was involved in the irregular acquisition of public land and interference in procurement processes at the ministry. He did not provide evidence to support the claims.

Kabanda further criticised Akena’s leadership of the UPC, claiming the party had declined under his stewardship, while also urging PLU supporters to continue backing the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) under the existing cooperation agreement between the two organisations.

He said PLU would not field candidates against the NRM in the forthcoming Local Council elections and called on its supporters to vote for NRM flag bearers. Responding to Uganda Radio Network, Akena declined to comment directly on Kabanda’s remarks, saying he had not followed the press briefing.

“I have actually not followed what was said, so I cannot comment directly on anything that has been said. At the appropriate time, I shall respond,” Akena said. Instead, Akena reiterated concerns he had raised previously about child nutrition, noting that about 26 per cent of Ugandan children under the age of five are stunted because of inadequate nutrition.

He also challenged PLU to explain regional disparities in milk consumption, arguing that the issue reflects broader inequalities in nutrition across the country. Several of the allegations made by Kabanda during the press briefing, particularly those directed at opposition politicians and former government officials, were not supported with evidence and could not be independently verified.

Those mentioned had not publicly responded to the allegations at the time of publication, except for Akena, who declined to address them directly.