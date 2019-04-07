Uganda welcomes Kenya land deal in Naivasha

Traders in Uganda were excited by the offer of land from President Uhuru Kenyatta to Uganda to build a dry port for its cargo in Naivasha, Kenya.

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kenyatta made the pledge during a three day state visit hosted for his Ugandan counterpart Yoweri Museveni in Mombasa. The offer is part of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) project that East Africa countries agreed to years ago.

“I have confirmed to President Museveni that with that development in Naivasha and then moving the SGR to Malaba, goods will be able to move from Mombasa to Malaba in just two days,” Kenyatta remarked. In the visit, Uganda signed other deals with Kenya on defence and social affairs.

One of the pacts is for Kenya to increase the quota of its sugar import from Uganda from 36000 tonnes to 90,000 tonnes. Uganda will also import beef from Kenya after Uganda agreed to lift its ban on the country’s products. In turn, Kenya also agreed to lift a ban on Uganda’s poultry products.

However away from the grandiose ceremonies of state summits, these deals are rarely implemented when it comes to doing business due to bureaucracy and other factors.

