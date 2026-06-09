Uganda to Mark 37th Heroes’ Day with scaled-down State House ceremony

Kampala, Uganda | URN | Uganda will today, June 9, commemorate the 37th National Heroes’ Day anniversary with an unusually low-key ceremony at State House Entebbe as the government moves to reduce expenditure on public functions and administrative costs.

The commemoration, themed “Protecting the Gains as We Make a Qualitative Leap into High Middle-Income Status,” will be attended by fewer than 25 invited guests drawn from the Executive, Parliament, Judiciary, and religious institutions, according to the Office of the Prime Minister.

The scaled-down observance marks a departure from the tradition of large public gatherings that have, over the years, attracted thousands of participants, including veterans, diplomats, local leaders, and members of the public.

The decision comes amid the government’s ongoing austerity measures aimed at reducing public spending on ceremonies, workshops, travel, and other administrative activities. The measures are intended to improve fiscal discipline and redirect resources toward priority sectors of the economy. Recent government directives have encouraged ministries, departments, and agencies to minimise expenditure on national functions and adopt simpler commemorations where possible.

Heroes’ Day is one of Uganda’s most significant national holidays, observed annually on June 9 to honour individuals who made exceptional sacrifices in the country’s liberation struggles and national development. The day traces its origins to the sacrifices made during the National Resistance Army liberation war and recognises Ugandans whose patriotism and selflessness contributed to peace, unity, and national transformation.

Traditionally, the national celebrations rotate among different districts and feature military parades, cultural performances, presidential addresses, prayers, and the awarding of national medals to distinguished citizens.

Last year’s 36th Heroes’ Day celebrations were held at Lyantonde Technical Institute in Kaliiro Town Council, Lyantonde District, under the theme “The Legacy and Ideals of Our Heroes: A Memorable Inspiration.” President Yoweri Museveni presided over the event, which attracted thousands of participants from across the country.

During the 2025 celebrations, 50 Ugandans—41 men and nine women—received national medals in recognition of their contributions to Uganda’s liberation struggle, national development, and public service. The recipients were drawn from civilian, military, and security service categories and were honoured for acts of bravery, dedication, and outstanding service to the nation.

This year’s observance, however, reflects a shift toward a more restrained format, with attendance limited to a small group of senior state officials and religious leaders. The government says the occasion will nonetheless preserve the significance of remembering Uganda’s heroes while emphasising the need to safeguard the country’s achievements as it pursues its ambition of attaining high middle-income status.

Despite the smaller ceremony, the annual anniversary remains a symbolic reminder of the sacrifices made by individuals whose contributions shaped Uganda’s political and socio-economic journey. It continues to serve as a platform for promoting patriotism, national unity, and service above self.