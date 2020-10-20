Uganda Technical College-Lira gets UGX 20Bn for skills development project

Lira, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Technical College-UTC Lira has received 20 Billion Shillings under the Uganda Skill Development Project.

The disbursement brings to four, the number of Uganda Technical Colleges that have received funding from the Ministry of Education and Sports with support from the World Bank.

Under the project dubbed, “Uganda Skills Development Project” (USDP), each Technical College will specialize in one field of engineering. However, UTC-Lira selected highway construction according to the college authorities.

Moses Obong, the Deputy Principal UTC-Lira, says the funds will be used to construct two-storied classroom blocks, workshops, purchase heavy road equipment, a bus and pickup vehicles among others.

Lillian Adongo a student at UTC-Lira undertaking road engineering says that the funds if put to good use will benefit the community with quality services.

Junior Engola another student welcomed the development with excitement urging for proper utilization of the funds to benefit the engineering sector.

Recently, under the Islamic Bank-funded project, UTC-Lira received 9.8 Billion Shillings which was used to build a resource center, workshops, laboratories and underground water tank among others.

In July, three European companies were contracted to supply and install workshop equipment in the 12 technical and vocational education institutions across the country under the Uganda Skills Development Programme. The contracts are jointly worth 29.5 Billion Shillings.

The contracted companies are; De Lorenzo (Italy), Eagle Scientific (United Kingdom), and Venefir SRL (Italy). The trio, each working separately is expected to install modern technical education workshop equipment for both instruction and practice at three national vocational and technical centres of excellence and their respective vocational training affiliates.

The benefiting institutions include Uganda Technical College-Bushenyi, Uganda Technical College-Lira and Uganda Technical College-Elgon and their affiliate institutions which include; Kahaya Technical Institute in Bushenyi and Nyamitanga Technical Institute. The other vocational training affiliates are; Kitgum Technical Institute, Kalongo Technical Institute in Agago, Ora Technical Institute in Zombo and Butaleja Technical Institute, Kasodo Technical Institute in Pallisa and Kaliro Technical Institute.

URN