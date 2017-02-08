Uganda is stuck with Museveni because the opposition is stuck with Besigye

Given the high growth of visits to my page during the this festive season, I will be posting daily briefs on the crisis of the opposition in Uganda which I want to blame largely on Dr. Kizza Besigye. Indeed Uganda is stuck with President Yoweri Museveni in large part because the opposition is stuck with Besigye. Why is this so?

Besigye has never seen FDC and a party that should cultivate leaders fromthe grassroots to the national level. If that were the case he could focus his energy and political capital to ensuring that the party is present in every district, sub county, parish and village and that FDC fields candidates for all parliamentary seats and at all levels of local government, from LC5 down to the village level.