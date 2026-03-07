Uganda set to benefit from space-based mobile broadband network

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Ugandans in remote and hard-to-reach areas could soon access mobile internet and voice services directly on their smartphones through a new space-based cellular broadband network, following a partnership between AXIAN Telecom and AST SpaceMobile.

The agreement, announced on March 4 in Barcelona, will enable the rollout of direct-to-device (D2D) satellite-based mobile broadband services across several African countries, including Uganda.

The technology aims to extend connectivity to rural communities, maritime zones, aviation routes, and other areas where traditional terrestrial mobile networks are unavailable.

Under the partnership, AST SpaceMobile will deploy its BlueBird low Earth orbit satellites to deliver 4G LTE and 5G broadband services directly to standard smartphones without requiring additional hardware or specialized applications.

The satellite network will be integrated with the core infrastructure of Yas, the mobile brand operated by AXIAN Telecom in several African markets.

This integration will allow users to access voice calls, video services, data, and internet connectivity even in locations where conventional telecom towers cannot reach.

According to AXIAN Telecom Chief Executive Officer Hassan Jaber, the collaboration is intended to address connectivity gaps across the continent.

“Our ambition has always been to build a network that works for everyone in Africa, not just those in cities. Connectivity is the foundation on which everything else is built, and there are still too many people and businesses across our markets who are cut off from it,” Jaber said.

He added that the technology allows telecom providers to reach underserved communities using the mobile phones people already own, eliminating the need for new devices.

As part of the agreement, the two companies will also develop commercial services for consumers, businesses, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, maritime and aviation sectors, and emergency response operations.

Yas will oversee local distribution, regulatory coordination, and customer activation of the service through what the company describes as a one-click SpaceMobile connection.

The initiative aligns with the Yas Data4All strategy, which seeks to expand digital access across AXIAN Telecom’s markets and strengthen network resilience, particularly during emergencies when ground-based infrastructure fails.

However, the satellite-based service will only be introduced in markets such as Uganda after receiving regulatory approvals from national authorities and completing spectrum coordination requirements.

AXIAN Telecom operates telecommunications services in 11 markets across Africa, including Tanzania, Madagascar, Senegal, Togo, Kenya, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The company’s Yas brand currently serves more than 43 million customers across the continent.

If implemented, the satellite-to-phone connectivity could significantly improve mobile coverage in rural parts of Uganda, where network access remains limited due to infrastructure challenges and the high cost of building telecom towers.

