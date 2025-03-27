Uganda sees over 70% surge in coffee export value in past 12 months

KAMPALA, UGANDA | Xinhua | Uganda’s coffee export value has surged by more than 70 percent over the past 12 months, the country’s Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries announced on Wednesday.

A ministry statement indicated that Uganda’s coffee exports increased by 6.99 percent in quantity and 70.71 percent in value from March 2024 to February 2025.

“Coffee exports for the 12 months (March 2024 — February 2025) totaled 6.57 million bags, valued at 1.72 billion U.S. dollars,” the ministry said.

According to the statement, the top destinations for Ugandan coffee included several European countries, India, Sudan, China, and the United States.

The ministry attributed the rise in export value to high prices in the global market, which encouraged Ugandan exporters to release more of their stock.

“The value of coffee exports was higher due to rising global coffee prices, as dry conditions in Brazil and Vietnam — the world’s largest producers of Arabica and Robusta coffee, respectively — continue to fuel uncertainty in global coffee supply,” the ministry noted.

To further boost coffee production, the Ugandan government has launched initiatives to distribute free coffee seedlings and enhance supply chain management, aiming to improve both the quantity and quality of the country’s coffee. ■