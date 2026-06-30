Iteso Cultural Union appeals for dialogue, special consideration for Anita Among

Kampala, Uganda | URN | The Iteso Cultural Union (ICU) has appealed to President Yoweri Museveni and relevant government institutions to ensure that former Speaker of Parliament Anita Annet Among is treated fairly, with consideration for her health and well-being as investigations into her continue.

In a statement dated June 29, 2026, the cultural institution said a delegation of Iteso elders and leaders led by Emorimor Paul Sande Emolot Etomeileng III visited Among at her residence on Sunday, June 28, in what it described as a courtesy and solidarity visit. The ICU said the visit followed what it called “ongoing developments” surrounding the former Speaker, whose situation has attracted significant public attention.

According to the statement signed by ICU Premier Andrew Ocole, the delegation found Among in stable condition despite the challenges she is currently facing. “During our interaction, we shared words of encouragement and solidarity on behalf of the Ateker people. We were pleased to find her in stable condition and encouraged by her resilience despite the challenges she is currently facing,” the statement reads.

The cultural institution said it had not previously been allowed to meet Among and appreciated the security agencies for facilitating and clearing the official visit. “As the people of Teso, we highly value our longstanding relationship with His Excellency the President and the Government of Uganda. We remain committed to working together in promoting peace, justice, stability and national unity,” the statement added. The ICU outlined six key appeals, including a request for constructive engagement between the cultural institution and President Museveni, faster investigations to ensure the matter is concluded in a timely manner, and adherence to principles of justice and the rule of law. The union also called for special consideration of Among’s health and well-being throughout the process.

It further appealed for measures, where legally permissible, to allow the Bukedea Woman MP greater freedom and dignity as investigations continue. The ICU urged members of the public, especially the Ateker community in Uganda and abroad, to remain calm, peaceful and patient as lawful institutions handle the matter. The statement comes amid growing public interest in Among’s situation following reports that access to her residence in Nakasero had been restricted by security personnel.

The former Speaker has recently been at the centre of political and legal developments, with increased security presence around her home prompting public speculation about her health and the nature of the ongoing investigations.