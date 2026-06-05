Uganda reports new imported Ebola case

Kampala, Uganda | Xinhua | Uganda has confirmed one new Ebola case, bringing the total number of infections to 16 since the outbreak in neighboring Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) was declared on May 15, the country’s Ministry of Health said on Thursday.

In an update posted on social media platform X, the ministry said the latest patient is a Congolese national.

According to the ministry, 13 of the 16 confirmed patients are currently receiving treatment, while two have recovered and been discharged. One patient has died since the outbreak was declared.

“It is important to note that all the cases under treatment are progressing and recovering well,” the ministry said, adding that Uganda remains safe and open for business and trade.

Uganda’s index case was a Congolese national who crossed from eastern DRC, the epicenter of the current regional Ebola outbreak, to seek medical treatment in Uganda. ■