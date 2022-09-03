Uganda names squad for 2022 Rugby World Cup Sevens

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Tolbert Onyango, head coach of Uganda’s Rugby Sevens team, has named a 12-man squad for the 2022 Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town, South Africa from September 9 to 11.

Michael Wokorach and Ian Munyani will lead the team as captain and vice-captain respectively, while backs Adrian Kasito, Timothy Kisiga and Phillip Wokorach will make their second appearance at the tournament.

“We know the World Cup is big and my players have prepared well and got a lot of game time in recent tournaments to prepare for the big stage,” said Onyango, whose team qualified for the World Cup after winning the Africa Rugby Sevens.

“I hope the experience we got at the Commonwealth Games and the World Rugby Sevens Challenge in Santiago will act as a springboard for us to perform well,” the coach added.

Uganda is placed in Pool C alongside Germany, Uruguay and Lithuania. It will be Uganda’s second appearance at the World Cup, having made it at the 2018 tournament where they finished 19th in San Francisco.

Xinhua