Uganda gears up preparation for Rugby Africa Cup 2025

Kampala, Uganda | Xinhua | The Uganda Rugby Union (URU) has promised to host a successful Rugby Africa Cup of 2025.

Uganda will host the tournament, also a World Cup 2027 qualifier from July 8-9 at the Nelson Mandela National Stadium in Kampala, capital of Uganda.

Godwin Kayangwe, President of the Union, told Xinhua Saturday that it is working round the clock to ensure the competition is successful. “This is also a World Cup qualifier event and we need to make sure it is well organized and our team also performs well,” added Kayangwe.

The competition is expected to draw teams from Algeria, Cote d’Ivoire, Kenya, Namibia, Senegal, Uganda, Zimbabwe and Morocco. Uganda will start its campaign against arch-rival Kenya and it promises to be a thriller.

Fred Mudoola, Uganda Rugby Cranes head coach also made it clear that they are working hard to ensure the team wins the Rugby Africa cup 2025.

“We know that the Rugby Africa Cup will not be an easy task. But we are determined to put in a lot of work so that we win the Cup and gain direct qualification into the World Cup 2027,” added the coach. The runner-up will progress to the Asia/Africa play-off. ■