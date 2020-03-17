Uganda – France Friendship week celebrations postponed

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The annual Uganda – France Friendship week has been postponed. Speaking to journalists on Monday, French Ambassador Jules – Armand Aniambossou said while the Ministry of Health had inspected the various venues of the events they were set to hold between March 21st and 28th, they resolved to call off the celebrations that were to attract up to 100,000 people.

He said they are not in the mood to feast and all events from the fashion week, the military day, a football match featuring international players El-Hadji Diouf, Samuel Eto’o, Emmanuel Eboue and Yaya Toure who were going to play against former Uganda Cranes players, a rugby game and a music concert have been put on hold.

William Blick of the International Olympics Committee says by Friday they were still optimistic that the events will be held after going through the guidelines for organizing public events by the Ministry of Health and when it was announced that in addition to Kenya, Rwanda had confirmed cases they realized it’s risky to go ahead.

This was going to be the 4th edition of the event where proceeds collected go towards building sporting facilities in disadvantaged schools.

The number of people who have tested positive for the virus globally stands at 153, 517 and some 143 countries outside of China have confirmed cases.

While Uganda hasn’t yet recorded a case, France that was going to have a number of its nationals travel in for the merrymaking had 829 confirmed cases by Sunday with some 91 deaths.

******

URN