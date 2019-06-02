Uganda explores dark tourism potential

Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) has identified dark tourism as a product it believes will not only help diversify Uganda’s tourism product offerings but also help the younger generation understand the journey of their country.

Kampala, Uganda | The Independent | Dark tourism is one that involves travel to places historically associated with death and tragedy. Foreign tourists are increasingly getting more fascinated by ‘dark tourism sites’ all over the world, and Uganda with its turbulent past, some of which has already been popularized by movies and documentaries such as Last King of Scotland, Kony 2012, 27 Guns; can become a favorite destination for this form of tourism.

Lilly Ajarova, the Chief Executive Officer of Uganda Tourism Board says that Uganda’s tourism is not just about the beauty, the dark past offers a new form of tourism that is getting increasingly popular around the world. “Dark tourism offers complex and personal stories of those affected.

These also act as deterrents so that such events never occur again. Uganda’s history especially during the 1970s gives us a unique understanding of the character that many people – both citizens and foreigners would want to learn from,” she explains.

One of the most touted forms of dark tourism in Uganda has been a museum about former dictator Idi Amin.

****