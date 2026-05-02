Absa Bank Uganda launches Island Escape campaign

Kampala, Uganda | NEWS CORRESPONDENT | Absa Bank Uganda has launched the Island Escape card campaign as a rewards initiative offering its Personal Prestige and Premier Banking customers the chance to win an all-expenses-paid island getaway for two.

Running from May to July 2026, the campaign is open to all Absa Personal Prestige and Premier Banking debit and credit cardholders. It is designed to reward everyday card usage by turning routine transactions into entries for an exclusive prize draw.

Customers can qualify by simply using their Absa debit or credit cards to pay for goods and services. Entries are automatically earned once the qualifying spend threshold is reached, with no registration required.

One winner will be selected each month through a draw, resulting in three winners over the campaign period. Each winner will receive an all-expenses-paid island getaway for two and will be notified directly by the bank.

“We believe banking should extend beyond managing money to enriching people’s lives,” said Moses Rutahigwa, Retail and Business Banking Director at Absa Bank Uganda. “The Island Escape campaign rewards our customers for using products they already trust, while showcasing the convenience, security, and global access that come with Absa cards.”

According to the Bank of Uganda, the country’s electronic payment sector is surging, driven by smartphone penetration and increased consumer confidence in digital financial services. Absa remains at the forefront of this shift, recording a 17.9% growth in card payment volumes, significantly outperforming the market average. Furthermore, as pf 31st March 2026, Absa’s active card usage grew by 14.6%, compared to just 2% across the broader market.

“Our cards are designed to deliver a seamless and secure experience from tap-to-pay convenience to wide merchant acceptance and real-time controls. This campaign is another way we are recognising and rewarding our loyal customers,” Rutahigwa added.

As of December 2025, Absa continues to lead in Uganda’s credit card market, accounting for over 70% of cards in issue and contributing 69% of total credit card transaction volumes.

The Island Escape campaign underscores Absa’s commitment to delivering meaningful value to customers combining secure, seamless payments with rewarding experiences, and turning everyday spending into opportunities for unforgettable moments.