Devon Petroleum enter Uganda’s competitive fuel market with expansion plans and retail push

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Devon Petroleum SMC LTD has officially entered Uganda’s downstream petroleum sector with the launch of six fuel stations, positioning itself to compete in an increasingly crowded market where oil marketers are racing to expand retail networks, strengthen customer loyalty, and diversify revenue beyond fuel sales.

The company unveiled its operations at a launch event held at its flagship station in Nansana on April 30, signaling what executives described as the beginning of a wider national expansion strategy expected to extend into key regions across the country before the end of the year.

Founded in 2018, Devon Petroleum is entering a market shaped by rising urbanisation, growing transport demand, and increasing competition among both multinational and indigenous oil marketing companies. The sector is also evolving rapidly, with fuel stations increasingly transforming into multi-service retail centres offering food, banking, and convenience services alongside fuel products.

As part of that strategy, the company simultaneously launched “Devon Foods,” an in-house food service brand designed to increase foot traffic and improve customer retention at its stations.

Speaking at the launch, Musa Kigongo the managing Director said the company’s ambitions extend beyond fuel retailing into broader economic participation.

“Our launch today is not just about opening stations; it is about building trust, creating jobs, and contributing to Uganda’s economic growth. We are here for the long haul, and we are committed to delivering quality, consistency, and value to every customer we serve,” he said.

The entry comes at a time when Uganda’s petroleum retail market is becoming more competitive, driven partly by expectations surrounding the country’s emerging oil economy and infrastructure investments linked to commercial oil production. Analysts say this has intensified pressure on fuel companies to differentiate themselves through service quality, operational efficiency, and integrated consumer offerings.

Hassan Wasswa the operations manager said the company has invested in modern systems intended to ensure consistency and safety across its network.

“We have invested in modern infrastructure and operational systems to ensure that every Devon station delivers a seamless, safe, and reliable experience. Our priority is to maintain the highest operational standards across all our locations,” he said.

The emphasis on infrastructure and operational controls reflects growing scrutiny in Uganda’s downstream sector over fuel quality, safety standards, and environmental compliance. Industry observers note that newer entrants often face pressure to scale rapidly while maintaining operational discipline in a business characterised by tight margins and heavy capital requirements.

At the same time, consumer experience is becoming increasingly central to competition within the sector.

Muhamad Taremwa the head of marketing said the company intends to build a mass-market brand anchored on accessibility and service quality.

“Devon Petroleum is positioning itself as a brand that understands and serves the everyday Ugandan. From fuel quality to customer experience, including our expanded offering through Devon Foods, we are building a brand that people can trust and relate to,” he said.

The launch also drew support from development and community leaders who framed the investment within Uganda’s broader economic growth agenda.

Chief Guest Sabiti Tim Lead Inspire Men Uganda welcomed Devon Petroleum’s entry into the sector, arguing that additional investment would strengthen competition and service delivery.

“We commend Devon Petroleum SMC LTD for investing in Uganda’s petroleum sector. Such investments are critical in strengthening supply, improving service delivery, and supporting national development goals,” he said.

Beyond the corporate messaging, the launch also carried a strong entrepreneurial narrative. Kigongo further highlighted the role of Uganda’s banking sector in financing the company’s growth, acknowledging support from Stanbic Bank Uganda, Centenary Bank and Equity Bank Uganda.

“These are partners that if you are organized with them, they can really push your dream,” he said.