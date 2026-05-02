Zero tariffs forge stronger China-Africa partnership toward shared prosperity

COMMENT | Yang Dingdu & Li Zhuoqun – Xinhua | China’s announcement of zero-tariff treatment starting May 1 for all the 53 African countries with which it maintains diplomatic ties reaffirms its consistent commitment to opening its vast market to Global South partners.

As Chinese President Xi Jinping has put it, China is committed to providing new opportunities for the world with the new achievements of Chinese modernization and offering new impetus to Global South partners, including Africa, via its huge market.

At a moment when globalization is buffeted by protectionism, China remains firm in its conviction that mutually beneficial and open cooperation is the right path forward and the common aspiration of all people.

Through concrete action, it is transforming a consumer market of over 1.4 billion people into tangible development opportunities for African nations, yielding fruitful results.

The macro picture is compelling. China-Africa trade reached a record 348 billion U.S. dollars in 2025, up 17.7 percent year on year. Of the total, China’s imports from Africa amounted to 123 billion dollars, an annual increase of 5.4 percent.

China’s new zero-tariff measures will inject much-needed certainty and confidence into the African economy. In an increasingly uncertain global trade environment, the biggest advantage of the policy is not short-term profit but long-term predictability, said Cobus van Rensburg, general manager of the South African Pecan Nut Producers Association.

“It adds a lot of security, especially from a supply point of view, as well as from a demand point of view, because it creates a better bond between South Africa and China,” he said.

The zero-tariff policy marks another key step in furthering industrial partnership between the two sides and is expected to help Africa move up the global value chain. The Forum on China-Africa Cooperation Beijing Action Plan explicitly commits to supporting “Africa in developing local value chains, manufacturing and deep processing of critical minerals.”

Over the years, China has also made great efforts to remove other non-tariff barriers in its trade with Africa. Expanded sanitary and phytosanitary agreements have widened the “green lanes” for African agricultural exports to China, while digital customs supervision and regulatory innovation have shortened the journey from farm to port and, ultimately, to consumers.

The results are already visible across Africa. In Kenya, avocados and macadamia nuts now move efficiently by rail toward Chinese markets, raising farmers’ incomes while driving investment in cold-chain logistics and related industries. In Cote d’Ivoire, a modern cocoa-processing complex built by a Chinese company has helped the country move beyond its long-standing reliance on raw bean exports, allowing local farmers to participate in higher-value stages of production. In Rwanda, Chinese-supported cold storage and drying facilities have enabled premium dried chillies to reach consumers in China, opening new opportunities for local growers.

Through technology transfer, infrastructure investment and expanded market access, China is helping Africa strengthen the industrial foundations needed for long-term development. Across the continent, China is increasingly seen as a reliable and sincere partner.

History has shaped that trust. African countries supported the restoration of China’s lawful seat at the United Nations more than five decades ago, while China has in recent years championed the African Union’s entry into the G20 and consistently advocated greater African representation in global governance.

As 2026 marks the China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges, ties are deepening from government cooperation to closer bonds between ordinary people. Rooted in mutual respect and shared development, the China-Africa partnership is becoming an important force driving the rise of the Global South and supporting a more balanced global economy.