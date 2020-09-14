Uganda cranes forward Derrick Nsibambi opens up on current form

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Cranes forward, Derrick Nsibambi has opened up about his impressive performance with Egyptian league side, Smouha FC. The former KCCA FC player has had an impressive performance in the last five consecutive games with his club tallying three goals involving his input.

Talking to Uganda Radio Network in an exclusive interview, Nsibambi revealed that a couple of issues are behind his impressive performance on the pitch. “A lot of issues but hard work and sacrificing a few things have helped me,” Nsibambi said. The versatile forward also revealed that the outbreak of the Covid-19 global pandemic was a blessing in disguise as it gave him more time to prepare.

“This Covid-19 has been a blessing in disguise to me because it gave me time to adjust in my new role,” he said. Nsibambi also hit on the change of playing position from being the main man to playing from the right flank as one of the reasons as to why he has progressed.

“And am no longer playing as a target man, am playing in the right-wing,” he said. Playing from the right flank gives the Uganda Cranes star more time to dominate the pitch and shoot from long ranges and as well as cutting from the wing and create more chances for the target man.

The Smouha FC forward tested positive for Covid-19 in July just a few weeks to the kickoff of the Egyptian Premier League. This caused panic among his fans and followers in Uganda how the forward will come back from the sickness. However, the former KCCA FC forward bounced back stronger and better than before and has been impeccable throughout the last five games he has played for his club.

Nsibambi joined the Alexandria based team from KCCA FC in 2018 on a three-year contract but left unceremoniously four months later unclear circumstances. He made a U-turn and re United with the club after resolving the issues between him and management.

