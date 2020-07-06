UGANDA: Coronavirus cases at 953, with 892 recoveries

🔺 14 new cases

🔺 Total confirmed cases 953

🔹 Total Deaths: 00

🔸Total Recoveries: 892

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Health has today confirmed 14 new COVID-19 cases in the country bringing the total confirmed cases to 953.

Of the 14 confirmed cases, 11 of them are truck drivers tested at points of entry while 3 are contacts and alerts from Luweero, Kyotera and Amuru districts.

The Ministry of Health also confirmed that 43 foreign truck drivers tested positive for COVID-19 and were returned to their respective country of origin.

A total of 3,103 tests were carried out today bringing the cumulative total of samples to 210,446.

Uganda to date is yet to report any COVID-19 related death.