Monday , July 6 2020
Covid-19 Image

UGANDA: Coronavirus cases at 953, with 892 recoveries

The Independent July 6, 2020 COVID-19 Updates, NEWS Leave a comment

FILE PHOTO: Testing labs have been established at all border entry points to test all incoming truck drivers to curb further spread of COVID-19 within the community.

🔺  14 new cases

🔺 Total confirmed cases 953

🔹 Total Deaths: 00
🔸Total Recoveries: 892

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Health has today confirmed 14 new COVID-19 cases in the country bringing the total confirmed cases to 953.

Of the 14 confirmed cases, 11 of them are truck drivers tested at points of entry while 3 are contacts and alerts from Luweero, Kyotera and Amuru districts.

The Ministry of Health also confirmed that 43 foreign truck drivers tested positive for COVID-19 and were returned to their respective country of origin.

A total of 3,103  tests were carried out today bringing the cumulative total of samples to 210,446.

Uganda to date is yet to report any COVID-19 related death.

