UGANDA: Community cases 0, truck drivers 13

UPDATE UGANDA

🔸 13 new cases (truck drivers)

✳ 65,275 tested

✳ 139 Confirmed cases

✳ 55 Recoveries

✳ 0 deaths

SOURCE MOH

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Health has just confirmed 13 new COVID-19 positive cases, one of the highest figures released on a single day for Uganda. This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases to 139.

All 13 are truck drivers – seven Ugandans, five Kenyans and one Eritrean who arrived from Tanzania, South Sudan and Kenya via Mutukula, Elegu and Malaba.

The only positive for the country from Wednesday’s results was that tests from the community for a fourth straight day registered no positive.