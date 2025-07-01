Uganda Breweries scoops Monde Selection Award

Monde Selection award handed to UBL for consistently producing internationally acclaimed, high-quality brands.

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | As Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL) approaches 80 years of brewing excellence, the company has added another achievement, receiving the coveted Prestige Trophy from Monde Selection for its 25 years of consistently producing internationally acclaimed, high-quality brands.

This year’s award ceremony took place in Rome, Italy. This global award speaks to the organisation’s commitment to delivering high-quality. The Prestige Trophy is granted to companies that have received a Grand Gold, Gold, Silver, or Bronze over years.

Monde Selection, also known as the International Quality Institute Since 1961, headquartered in Brussels, Belgium, awards a quality label to consumer products such as food, beverages, and cosmetics. It is an independent organisation that assesses products based on sensory analysis, organoleptic criteria, and compliance with international standards.

Commenting on the Monde Selection award, the Uganda Breweries Managing Director, Andrew Kilonzo, said, “This award validates our manufacturing excellence, producing brands that are not only traded locally, but also regionally and globally.”

UBL’s commitment to quality is deeply rooted in its Pioneering Grain to Glass Sustainability initiative, which ensures that every step of the production process, from sourcing raw materials to the final product on the shelf, upholds the highest standards. The initiative also promotes partnerships with local farmers, guarantees traceability of ingredients, and continuously improves production systems to meet international standards.

Monde Selection’s Quality Awards are a guarantee of reliable quality for buyers around the world. A number of Uganda Breweries brands, such as Uganda Waragi, have consistently earned gold, highlighting its long-standing recognition.