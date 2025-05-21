Uganda Breweries and Ministry of Foreign Affairs toast to BUBU partnerhip

Ministry of foreign affairs and Uganda Breweries and ink partnership to supply UBL products to Uganda’s missions abroad

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL) has signed a 5-year MoU with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to supply Ugandan missions abroad with Uganda’s iconic gin, Uganda Waragi, and other locally made products.

This is in line with the government and ministry’s agenda on national socio-economic transformation to support export trade and boost local production through advancing the Buy Uganda, Build Uganda agenda.

Speaking at the signing of the MoU, the UBL Managing Director, Andrew Kilonzo, welcomed the move noting that it signals the public sector commitment to collaborative efforts with the private sector in promoting the manufacturing industry both at home and abroad.

“This is a great opportunity for us as a brewery to exhibit our rich, authentic Ugandan brands on an international scale that also has the great benefit of bringing in monetary value for both Uganda Breweries and the Government of Uganda. The partnership will also promote trade and industry and grow Uganda’s hospitality and tourism sector,” Mr. Kilonzo said.

The 5-year partnership will engage Uganda Breweries, the leading manufacturer of alcoholic beverages in the country, to provide stipulated sampling products on a quarterly basis for stakeholder and diplomatic engagements and enable the brewery to brand and showcase products at mission and headquarters events.

“One of the mandates of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs under the Economic and Commercial Diplomacy program with our missions abroad is to facilitate bilateral trade between countries and to find markets for our country’s products. This is a big step in ensuring that our Ugandan products are available to guests at our events, and hopefully it will stimulate the interest we require to engage further on export opportunities with these markets,” said Bagiire Vincent Waiswa the Permanent Secretary for the Ministry.

“The government’s 10-fold growth strategy places emphasis on the ATMS: agro-industrialization, tourism promotion, mineral development, and science and technology transfer, and as a ministry, our export-led growth strategy in support of this agenda begins with partnerships like this one.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, through this MoU pledges to avail products for sampling to key stakeholders, potential trade and business partners interested in engaging in the export of Uganda Waragi. The ministry will also provide information to potential investors on import and export opportunities for UBL products in Uganda, of which Diageo is a majority shareholder.