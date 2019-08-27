Uganda Airlines inaugural flight takes off from Entebbe

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The inaugural flight for the revived Uganda Airlines company has taken off from Entebbe International Airport this morning. It is destined for Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi.

The flight UR 202 took off the Entebbe International Airport Runway at 11.10 am. Aboard the flight, were senior government officials including the Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda, Works Minister Monica Ntege Azuba, State Minister for Tourism Godfrey Kiwanda Suubi, senior players in the private sector and media personnel.

By 10:30 am, all dignitaries had arrived in the VIP lounge of the airport, all checked into immigration before setting off to the Tarmac to board for the first flight of the revived airline company.

The guest plane will soon after landing at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport return to the country awaiting the commencement of the commercial flights on Wednesday 28, August. The first commercial flight goes for a promotional fare of 166,300 Shillings.

Uganda acquired two Bombardier CRJ 900 series planes on April 23 as part of the company’s efforts to revive the National Flagship Carrier. The airline embarked on the process of acquiring an air operating certificate which was acquired in July. Two other aircraft are expected in September to handle international flights by the airline company.

Dr Rugunda told journalists in Entebbe that the commencement of commercial flights by the airline company enables the country market itself across the region.

The airline will first fly to seven destinations starting with Nairobi, Juba, Mogadishu and Dar es salaam before spreading to other parts of the continent.

