President Museveni awards PAU’s Ssekatawa Diamond Jubilee Medal

Buikwe, Uganda | NEWS CORRESPONDENT | As Uganda nears First Oil, Presidential recognition has been conferred on several leading Ugandans, including Ali Ssekatawa, Director of Legal and Corporate Affairs at the Petroleum Authority of Uganda (PAU),

President Yoweri Museveni today awarded the Diamond Jubilee Medal to Ssekatawa, Director of Legal and Corporate Affairs at the Petroleum Authority of Uganda (PAU), during the 2026 International Labour Day celebrations held at Nkoyoyo Primary Boarding School, Matale Grounds in Buikwe District.

The Diamond Jubilee Medal is one of Uganda’s national honours, awarded to individuals in recognition of outstanding service and loyalty to the country.

Ssekatawa was recognised for his significant contribution to the development of Uganda’s oil and gas sector. As part of the core technical team, he has played a central role in negotiating and concluding the legal and commercial frameworks underpinning key national projects, including Tilenga, Kingfisher, the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP), and the refinery.

His work contributed to Uganda reaching the Final Investment Decision in 2022, unlocking an estimated $15 billion (about UGX 55 trillion) in investment and setting the country firmly on the path to First Oil.

Who is Sekatawa?

Since 2017, Ssekatawa has been among the pioneer directors of the Petroleum Authority of Uganda, contributing to the establishment of one of Africa’s leading petroleum regulators, which was recognised as Petroleum Regulator of the Year in Sub-Saharan Africa in February 2023.

He holds a Masters Degree in Petroleum Law and Policy from the University of Dundee, a Master of Business Administration from the Eastern and Southern Africa Management Institute, a Postgraduate Bar Course (Second Class Upper) from the Law Development Centre, Kampala and a Bachelor of Laws (Hons) from Makerere University.

He has played a key leadership role in negotiating critical agreements necessary for Uganda’s oil and gas development, including intergovernmental agreements, host government agreements, production sharing agreements, refinery agreements, and sale and purchase agreements. He also contributed to key legislation, including the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) Special Provisions Act, alongside environmental, tax, and other regulatory frameworks.

Ssekatawa led and participated in the negotiation and conclusion of over 20 commercial agreements that were instrumental in achieving the financial close of EACOP. He also served as Chief Negotiator for the Refinery Implementation Agreement (2025) between the Government of Uganda and Alpha MBM.

Beyond negotiations, he has been at the forefront of supporting the government’s response to sustained criticism of Uganda’s oil projects, including campaigns such as “Stop EACOP,” helping to maintain investor confidence and keep the projects on course.

Before joining PAU, Ssekatawa served at the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA), where he led litigation efforts in some of the most consequential tax disputes in Uganda’s history, including cases involving Heritage Oil and Gas and Tullow Oil, with a combined value exceeding $700 million across multiple jurisdictions.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ssekatawa expressed gratitude for the recognition.

“I am deeply humbled to stand alongside the great patriots who fought for our independence, and among the public servants who continue to protect the legacy of our forefathers,” he said.

He dedicated the honour to his late mother.

“I dedicate this recognition to my mother, Hajat Azaama, may she rest in peace, who believed strongly in education as a pathway to opportunity,” he added.

He said the award underscores government’s commitment to recognising excellence among Ugandan professionals contributing to strategic sectors such as oil and gas, which are critical to the country’s energy security and economic transformation.

As Uganda advances towards First Oil, officials said the contribution of the award reflects the growing strength of national expertise in safeguarding national interests and driving sustainable development.