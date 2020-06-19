Friday , June 19 2020
Uganda Airlines ‘Bombardiers’ in first tests since lock-down

The Independent June 19, 2020 Business, The News Today Leave a comment

Uganda’s ‘Bombardiers’ were tested today

Entebbe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | All four of Uganda Airlines new Mitsubishi CRJ-900 (Bombardier) planes went airborne Friday afternoon after 90 days on ground.

Images from Flightradar24. com,  a global flight tracking service that provides you with real-time information about thousands of aircraft around the world, showed the four planes – Flight 5XKNP, 5XEQU, 5XKOB and another that did not have a call sign – airborne in Uganda airspace.

It could signal a resumption of service soon after the COVID-19 lockdown. Uganda airspace remains closed to international schedule passenger flights until further notice.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

