U.S., Ukraine start talks in Saudi Arabia

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia | Xinhua | A high-stakes meeting between U.S. and Ukrainian delegations started in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

The talks in the Saudi port city of Jeddah came about two weeks after a U.S.-Ukraine minerals deal was called off. U.S. military assistance to Ukraine was also suspended after U.S. President Donald Trump and then visiting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky were embroiled in a rare shouting match at the White House.

Attending the meeting are U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, and Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff.

The Ukrainian delegation includes Zelensky’s chief of staff Andriy Yermak, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, and Zelensky’s Deputy Chief of Staff, Pavlo Palisa.

Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and National Security Advisor Musaed Al Aiban are attending the meeting.

The Ukrainian president arrived in Saudi Arabia on Monday and left earlier on Tuesday after meeting Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud. ■