Monday , August 31 2020
Lato Milk
Home / The News Today / Two tourists feared dead at Kiira Dam in Jinja
Covid-19 Image

Two tourists feared dead at Kiira Dam in Jinja

The Independent August 30, 2020 The News Today Leave a comment

ESKOM spilling water from Lake Victoria to River Nile due to rising levels. The tourists and a person who tried to rescue them, were swept through the water spillway gates at Kiira

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT |   Two tourists are feared dead after their boat was carried by the river Nile current towards Kiira Power station, whose spillways were open to release excess water.

ESKOM confirmed the Sunday evening incident, saying a family of four and a lone boater who tried to rescue them were washed through the spillway. Their guide was rescued minutes before.

Their guide, and two people in the boat and the lone boater, were rescued and were taken to hospital in Jinja, while the UPDF marine are searching for two missing persons.

ESKOM Uganda Limited are the biggest hydro electricity generation company in Uganda and have a concession to operate and maintain Nalubaale and Kiira Hydro Power stations.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved