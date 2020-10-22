Two sub counties in Bukedea register 730 teen pregnancies

Bukedea, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | At least 730 teenage girls conceived during the lockdown in Kidongole and the newly created Koena sub-county in Bukedea District, URN has learnt.

Emmanuel Elimu, the Senior Probation Officer Bukedea District, says the figures were extracted from Police and antenatal visits in various Health facilities covering the period between April and September this year.

He says they got concerned after noticing that almost all the young mothers were reporting from Kidongole and Koena sub Counties.

According to Elimu, they plan to conduct communities meetings to sensitize parents on teenage pregnancies and defilement, which he says are on the rise. He, however, notes that they are financially constrained to reach to every household and compile data on defilement and teenage pregnancies.

Samuel Okurut, the Kidongole Sub County LC III Chairperson, says there is need to change the mindset of the community and discourage them from looking at marriage as a source of wealth but rather embrace education especially of the girl-child.

Hajji Ramathan Walugembe, the Bukedea Resident District Commissioner, says they have launched a manhunt for defilers to face the wrath of the law. Several districts have registered an escalation of teenage pregnancies resulting from the lockdown.

Most parents and local leaders blame the problem on the unprecedented long holiday and poverty.

