Two South Sudanese refugees held over murder

Kiryandongo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Two South Sudanese Refugees are in custody at Kiryandongo central police station over the murder of a 26-year old man.

The suspects have been identified as Gatkouth Anyanyaka 22 and another one only identified as Gatleak 21 both refugees attached to Panyadoli refugee settlement area in Kiryandongo.

The suspects are accused of Murdering their fellow South Sudanese refugee identified as Sebi Gatkek 26, also attached to Panyadoli refugee settlement area. The incident happened on January 8th,2023 at Kicwabugingo cell in Kicwabugingo sub-county.

The arrested refugees reportedly stabbed their victim severally. He was stabbed in the stomach, neck and head after they picked a misunderstanding over yet unknown reasons.

Gatkek was rushed to Panyadoli health center where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

After committing the crime, the two refugees fled to an unknown destination and since then police has been hunting for them until they were arrested on Wednesday and whisked to Kiryandongo central police station.

Rek Boak, the Chairperson of the South Sudanese refugees community at the Kiryandongo Refugee settlement area in an interview with URN on Friday afternoon described the incident as unfortunate calling on the police to expedite investigations for justice to prevail.

“It is unfortunate that our colleague was stabbed and brutally killed by our own people in a fight, let police do its work and the truth will come out for justice to prevail,” said Boak.

Edson Muhangi, the Kiryandongo District Police Commander-DPC confirmed the arrest and detention of the two refugees adding that the hunt for other suspects who are believed to have connived with them to murder the deceased is ongoing.

He said the suspects who are currently being detained at Kiryandongo CPS will be arraigned before court to be charged with murder.

*****

URN