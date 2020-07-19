Two private security guards arrested over UGX 100m robbery

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police have arrested two security guards suspected to have robbed 100 million Shillings from a businessman they were guarding in Kamwokya, a suburb of Kampala.

The two guards identified as Alex Abok and Anthony Ayor, attached to Tight Security Company Limited were arrested from a hotel in Kaabong district where they were hiding. Police also recovered 50 million Shillings that was in their possession at the time of the arrest.

It is alleged that the suspects put Kunal Sethi, 35, a gold dealer on gunpoint and robbed him of 100 million Shillings on July 9, 2020. The two suspects later fled and have been in hiding. Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire says that the police used technical teams and intelligence units to locate the suspects in the Karamoja region where they were arrested.

The duo has been transported from Kaabong district to Jinja road police station in Kampala for investigation. They are being held on offences of aggravated robbery.

“We condemn the acts of private security guards turning their guns at clients whom they are supposed to protect,” Owoyesigyire said and urged private security companies to be very vigilant in the recruitment of their guards to ensure that people with criminal behaviours aren’t employed.

He added that the suspects’ criminal files are being processed and they will be submitted to the Director of Public Prosecutions very soon.

URN