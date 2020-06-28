Two priests ordained in Moroto catholic diocese

Moroto, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Bishop of Moroto Catholic Diocese, Rt. Rev. Damiano Guzzetti has ordained two priests in a mass celebrated at Reginamundi Parish on Saturday.

Rev. Fr. Richard Akol of Moroto district was ordained together with Rev. Fr. Dominic Alinga of Nakapiripirit district in a low key ceremony witnessed by parishioners in the first religious ceremony in the diocese since March 18 when Church functions and activities were suspended over the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“Fr. Richard Akol of Moroto Diocese becomes the first ever priest from Moroto district to be ordained in the Diocese since its foundation in 1933,” said Fr. Simon Peter Lokiru, the vocations Director amid ululations from the followers.

Their ordination was conducted in a mass where Christians observed social distancing, with no speeches at all. But there was a joyous mood as Christians had missed religious ceremonies since March when the religious activities were suspended.

Bishop Guzzetti also consecrated Michael Aleo, a deacon during the same ceremony and was immediately posted to Iriir Parish in Napak district.

The Vicar General Mgr. Paul Ngole has posted the newly ordained priests and deacon to various assignments having done well in their first assignments in acting capacity before being ordained priests. Fr.

Akol has been serving as Director Radio Maria – Moroto branch while Fr. Dominic was helping the parish priest of Nakapiripirit.

Mgr. said the two priests were appointed to fully take charge of their first temporal assignments because they had done well.

Fr. Akol thanked Christians for their prayers for him and the church. Fr. said he will reach the Christians through Radio Maria, Moroto a catholic radio dedicated to Christian programs.

Rev. Fr. Alinga who was posted to Lady of Queen Parish Nakapiripirt says that his journey to priestly vocation was guided by God and fellow Christians. He told URN that it was an honor to attain his childhood dream to serve the lord. He said he would pray for the country during this difficult moment of corona pandemic.

Malkia Musagi, a choir member at Reginamundi says she is very excited to receive a new priest from Moroto district Reginamundi Catholic Parish expressed excitement. Fr. Dominichi Aldo of Reginamundi Parish who has served as priest for 55 years wished the newly ordained priests the best in their call and challenged them to serve longer than his time.

*********

URN